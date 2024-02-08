Updates on Human Abuse Potential Studies: Challenges and Regulatory Guidelines, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into key topics on the clinical evaluation of abuse and dependence potential discussed at the September 2023 CCALC meeting. Attendees will learn about recent recommendations on the design and analysis of human abuse potential studies. Attendees will also receive an update on best practices for the collection and documentation of abuse-related adverse events. The featured speakers will discuss the guidelines on what the FDA requires/expects with respect to measuring physical dependence and withdrawal in human subjects.

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Participate in this crucial webinar delving into the latest insights from the Cross-Company Abuse Liability Council (CCALC) and The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in drug development and clinical evaluation of human drug abuse and dependence potential. This webinar aims to discuss current knowledge and recent updates on the clinical evaluation of the abuse and dependence potential of drugs. In September 2023, the CCALC – a group of representatives from across the industry – held its first face-to-face meeting with members of the Controlled Substances Staff of The FDA since 2018. At this meeting, key opinion leaders discussed nonclinical and clinical assessments, current issues in the design and analysis of these studies and pertinent topics that have emerged based on recent trends in drug development (e.g., hallucinogens). The clinical portion of the meeting discussed a broad range of topics; however, the current webinar will focus on updating attendees on: