Upgraded Experiences and Programs Take Center Stage at the 2025 International Mass Timber Conference

What's new for 2025:

Expanded Exhibit Hall with 219 exhibitors in 48,200 net square feet of sold exhibit space

Live mass timber demonstrations and immersive experiences in the Exhibit Hall, including construction and tools, hands-on research, and an educational mass timber art display.

Unique Networking Spaces: Four new Cafes in the Expo Hall, each with a unique flair to combine refreshments, organic networking, and interaction with attendees.

Exclusive Tours: On Tuesday, March 25 , we'll offer five mass timber building & manufacturing tours (up from three), offering all new, unique site visits for each.

, we'll offer five mass timber building & manufacturing tours (up from three), offering all new, unique site visits for each. Expanded Educational Content: The popular educational track sessions have been expanded from four to five tracks for a total of 20 individual sessions available to conference attendees. The newly created fifth track covers two highly requested topic areas — advanced topics and case studies. Track 5 is hosted and curated by WoodWorks.

For the first time ever, most sessions will be recorded and made available for online viewing after the conference to allow registered attendees the opportunity catch up on sessions they couldn't participate in person during the conference.

New Tuesday Education: Also for the first time, we are offering educational content on Tuesday, the first day of the event, with two concurrent keynote panels set to spur high level industry discussion before the Welcome Reception kicks off that evening.

Returning this year are complimentary PRINT and PDF copies of the annual International Mass Timber Report — updated and improved for 2025, including the newly revised "Mass Timber Performance Index." A print version of the 300+ page report is provided free to all Full Pass attendees. One Day passholders will receive a PDF copy.

Streamlined Navigation: Improved locations and navigation of the Exhibit Hall, conference rooms and keynotes, to continually improve the attendee experience.

Mobile App: The improved mobile app will allow messaging between attendees.

Popular programs will return, including:

Live mass timber construction in the exhibit hall on March 26 and 27, hosted by WoodWorks.

and 27, hosted by WoodWorks. A dedicated educational track for developers, hosted and curated by Urban Land Institute.

Evening networking receptions on March 25 and 26.

and 26. The Women in Timber Power Hour returns for a 3rd edition as a happy hour, on Wednesday evening, March 26 .

Premier sponsors are Timberlab, Kallesoe Machinery, Kalesnikoff, Western Archrib, Maxxon, Mercer Mass Timber, XL Construction, SmartLam, DPR Construction, and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters. Other conference sponsors include Freres Engineered Wood, Sansin, Nordic Structures, Elevated Construction Services, Think Wood, Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Port of Portland and Greater Portland Inc., Skanska, Sterling Structural, Weyerhaeuser, RJC Engineers, Polygon, Simpson Strong-Tie, Business Oregon, Swinerton, USG, Aon, Ledinek, and Minda.

Conference partners include WoodWorks, ULI, and the U.S. Forest Service. Media Partners are Architectural Record, Metropolis, Mass Timber Construction Journal, Wood Central, The Architect's Newspaper, Verdical Group and Architect.

The International Mass Timber Conference, owned and produced by Trifecta Collective and co-produced by Woodworks, is the world's largest gathering of mass timber professionals— including designers and architects, builders, mass timber producers, and developers.

Registration is open at www.masstimberconference.com and full passes are $1375 through the end of the show.

About Trifecta Collective

Trifecta Collective is a trade show platform formed by GreyLion and trade show industry professionals, Rick McConnell and Jennifer Hoff. Mr. McConnell has extensive experience building and leading industry events across multiple industry sectors and has previously held senior leadership roles at Hanley Wood and Informa. Ms. Hoff has an equally impressive track record in show management, having held numerous positions at National Tradeshow Productions and more recently as the Founder of Taffy Event Strategies, which she continues to run today. Since 2021, Trifecta Collective has been building a portfolio of market-leading trade shows and events that are leaders in their respective market segments. For more information, please visit www.trifectacollectivellc.com.

About WoodWorks

WoodWorks (www.woodworks.org) provides free one-on-one project assistance as well as education and resources related to the code-compliant design of non-residential and multi-family wood buildings. WoodWorks technical experts offer support from design through construction on a wide range of building types, including mid-rise/multi-residential, educational, commercial, corporate, institutional and public.

