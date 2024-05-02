UpGuard Achieves Elite Ranking on AFR Boss's Best Places to Work List - Propelled by 99% Employee Satisfaction Rating

UpGuard secures top honors on AFR Boss's Best Places to Work list, reinforcing its commitment to actively cultivating a thriving workplace culture.
HOBART, Tasmania, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UpGuard, esteemed for its innovative Third-Party and Supplier Risk Management solutions and ranked #1 by G2 for seven consecutive quarters, was recognized today as one of the Australian Financial Review BOSS's Best Places to Work in Technology. This distinguished achievement, which follows the company's recognition as a 2024 Best Workplace™ in the UK and certification as a Great Place to Work™ in Australia, the US, and India, further underscores UpGuard's commitment to cultivating a world-class workplace that engages and motivates employees to flourish within their respective careers.
The AFR BOSS Best Place to Work list is an annual ranking compiled by the AFR in collaboration with BOSS Magazine. The list recognizes and celebrates organizations in Australia and New Zealand that excel in creating positive workplace environments for their employees. This list is based on extensive employee surveys and assessments of workplace culture, policies, and practices. Being included on this prestigious list signifies that UpGuard is highly regarded by its employees and is committed to cultivating the three critical facets of employee experience: autonomy, mastery, and connectedness.
- Autonomy: UpGuard attracts and retains staff by fostering a culture built on trust, diversity, innovation, and independence. By offering remote-first employment opportunities, generous leave benefits, a monthly lifestyle allowance, and a work-from-home budget, UpGuard empowers employees to cultivate a positive work-life balance.
- Mastery: UpGuard fosters a culture of ongoing growth and excellence by investing in professional development, transparent performance evaluation, and knowledge sharing. All full-time employees have access to an annual learning and development budget they can use to develop skills essential to their career growth.
- Connectedness: UpGuard deeply engrains a sense of connection into its culture by promoting collaboration and transparency and prioritizing in-person gatherings. Through regional meet-ups, functional offsites, an internal gratitude system, and weekly all-hands meetings, UpGuard provides employees opportunities to develop lasting relationships and bonds with fellow team members.
UpGuard's elite ranking on the AFR BOSS Best Place to Work List was propelled by the company's impressive employee satisfaction rating. 99% of surveyed employees stated that UpGuard was a great place to work. By nurturing its workplace culture and simultaneously focusing on employee satisfaction and product innovation, UpGuard continues to unlock new opportunities for growth and expansion.
"Being recognized by AFR BOSS is a testament to the efforts of our team, past and present, and reaffirms our commitment to creating an environment of inclusion, quality, and growth," stated Marcus Waterrerus, Vice President of People. "As a remote-first employer with team members spread across 10 countries, it's crucial we create an environment that enables every team member to give their best every day, no matter their timezone, team, or role.
"From our executive leadership to our department leads and specialized personnel, UpGuard stands as a calibrated and synchronized force," asserted Mike Baukes, CEO and Co-Founder of UpGuard. "We're extraordinarily grateful to be recognized as one of AFR Boss's Best Places to Work. Our workplace culture is critically important as we continue to expand our product portfolio, empower our customers to mitigate cybersecurity risks, and pursue ongoing development."
About UpGuard
UpGuard helps businesses manage cybersecurity risk. UpGuard's integrated risk platform combines third-party risk management, security questionnaires, and threat intelligence capabilities to give businesses a complete and comprehensive view of their attack surface. Learn more about UpGuard at www.upguard.com.
