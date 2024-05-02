UpGuard Achieves Elite Ranking on AFR Boss's Best Places to Work List - Propelled by 99% Employee Satisfaction Rating

"As a remote-first employer with team members spread across 10 countries, it's crucial we create an environment that enables every team member to give their best every day, no matter their timezone, team, or role," stated Marcus Waterrerus, Vice President of People. Post this

Autonomy: UpGuard attracts and retains staff by fostering a culture built on trust, diversity, innovation, and independence. By offering remote-first employment opportunities, generous leave benefits, a monthly lifestyle allowance, and a work-from-home budget, UpGuard empowers employees to cultivate a positive work-life balance.

Mastery: UpGuard fosters a culture of ongoing growth and excellence by investing in professional development, transparent performance evaluation, and knowledge sharing. All full-time employees have access to an annual learning and development budget they can use to develop skills essential to their career growth.

Connectedness: UpGuard deeply engrains a sense of connection into its culture by promoting collaboration and transparency and prioritizing in-person gatherings. Through regional meet-ups, functional offsites, an internal gratitude system, and weekly all-hands meetings, UpGuard provides employees opportunities to develop lasting relationships and bonds with fellow team members.

UpGuard's elite ranking on the AFR BOSS Best Place to Work List was propelled by the company's impressive employee satisfaction rating. 99% of surveyed employees stated that UpGuard was a great place to work. By nurturing its workplace culture and simultaneously focusing on employee satisfaction and product innovation, UpGuard continues to unlock new opportunities for growth and expansion.

"Being recognized by AFR BOSS is a testament to the efforts of our team, past and present, and reaffirms our commitment to creating an environment of inclusion, quality, and growth," stated Marcus Waterrerus, Vice President of People. "As a remote-first employer with team members spread across 10 countries, it's crucial we create an environment that enables every team member to give their best every day, no matter their timezone, team, or role.

"From our executive leadership to our department leads and specialized personnel, UpGuard stands as a calibrated and synchronized force," asserted Mike Baukes, CEO and Co-Founder of UpGuard. "We're extraordinarily grateful to be recognized as one of AFR Boss's Best Places to Work. Our workplace culture is critically important as we continue to expand our product portfolio, empower our customers to mitigate cybersecurity risks, and pursue ongoing development."

About UpGuard

UpGuard helps businesses manage cybersecurity risk. UpGuard's integrated risk platform combines third-party risk management, security questionnaires, and threat intelligence capabilities to give businesses a complete and comprehensive view of their attack surface. Learn more about UpGuard at www.upguard.com.

