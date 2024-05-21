UpGuard Announces Automated Scanning Enhancements And Executive Appointments to Further Support Security Teams With Cybersecurity Challenges

"2024 continues to be a pivotal year of investment for UpGuard," declared Mike Baukes, CEO and co-founder of UpGuard. "We take great pride in expanding our product capabilities, and the expertise of Fifita and Chuang has been vital as we've embarked on our next phase of growth." Post this

Detected Products expands UpGuard's scanning engine to automatically identify over 23,000 technologies and provides a 23% improvement in scanning year over year. The technologies this feature identifies include network devices, Javascript plugins, and hosting providers–all of which can pose significant security concerns that need to be addressed by an organization's TPRM program.

EPSS is a public quantitative vulnerability score that uses data on actual vulnerability exploitations to derive risk and likelihood scores for known vulnerabilities. Compared to a common vulnerability scoring system (CVSS), a qualitative scoring system, EPSS is 10 times more efficient, harnessing the predictive power of its quantitative scoring method.

By augmenting its suite of offerings with these cutting-edge enhancements, UpGuard reaffirms its unwavering commitment to alleviate the complexities of cybersecurity for security teams worldwide, tackling emerging challenges such as the prevalence of Shadow IT. As UpGuard forges ahead in its mission, it has also continued to appoint esteemed leaders to its executive team, ensuring the company is perpetually poised to drive innovation and resilience across the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Mary Fifita joined UpGuard as Vice President of Corporate Development, harnessing her vast experience in corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and business development. Fifita has already spearheaded strategic initiatives in her new role to accelerate growth, cultivate critical partnerships, and shape UpGuard's vision to expand its global presence.

Vincent Chuang assumed the role of General Counsel, offering a wealth of legal experience and knowledge from his prior roles at Coursera and Latham & Watkins LLP. In his new role, Chuang has leveraged his deep understanding of legal intricacies to craft innovative strategies to safeguard UpGuard as it pursues strategic expansion globally.

"2024 continues to be a pivotal year of investment for UpGuard," declared Mike Baukes, CEO and co-founder of UpGuard. "We take great pride in expanding our product capabilities, and the expertise of Fifita and Chuang has been vital as we've embarked on our next phase of growth, steadfast in our commitment to equip security professionals with the tools to navigate today's dynamic security challenges."

As UpGuard continues to invest in the success of global security teams, the company is gathering customer feedback and hosting a Customer Advisor Board meeting in London, underscoring the company's position as a luminary in the field of cyber risk and reinforcing its promise to protect the world's data.

To discover more about UpGuard's latest innovations, register for the UpGuard Summit, a virtual conference that unites global security leaders to explore the future of cyber risk.

