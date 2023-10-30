UpGuard Partners With Shared Assessments, Launches SIG Lite Questionnaire

"With this launch, customers can assess their vendors and risks faster and more effectively," said Kaushik Sen, Chief Marketing Officer at UpGuard. Post this

Often used by companies as a preliminary assessment, the SIG Lite Questionnaire is a 126-question version of the SIG designed to provide a broad, but high-level understanding of a third party's internal information security controls.

"With this launch, customers can assess their vendors and risks faster and more effectively," said Kaushik Sen, Chief Marketing Officer at UpGuard. "By combining the SIG Lite Questionnaire with our integrated security rating engine and automated risk assessment workflows, customers can have a comprehensive understanding of their vendors and a simpler risk information-gathering process."

The SIG Lite questionnaire allows UpGuard customers to better understand, assess and mitigate the risks associated with their vendors. It enables customers to have a more comprehensive understanding of their vendors, simplify risk information collection, and comply with standards, such as NIST CSF and ISO 27001.

The SIG Lite Questionnaire is now available to all UpGuard customers immediately. For more information on the SIG Lite Questionnaire feature, read the product information page: https://www.upguard.com/compliance/sig-questionnaire

Planning is underway for the development of a SIG Core questionnaire, with a release date expected in the near future.

About us

UpGuard helps businesses manage cybersecurity risk. UpGuard's integrated risk platform combines third-party risk management, security questionnaires, and threat intelligence capabilities to give businesses a full and comprehensive view of their attack surface.

Media Contact

Kaushik Sen, UpGuard, 1 888-882-3223, [email protected], https://www.upguard.com/

SOURCE UpGuard