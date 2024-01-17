UpGuard Ranks #1 in G2 Winter 2024 Reports for Third Party and Supplier Risk Management

"Being recognized by G2, it's gratifying to receive direct validation from our customers that we're able to meet their ongoing business requirements and consistently deliver value," said Kaushik Sen, Chief Marketing Officer at UpGuard. Post this

Remains a leader in three overall categories – Third Party and Supplier Risk Management, Vendor Security and Privacy Assessment, and IT Risk Management

Named as a regional leader in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions

Awarded 18 badges in total across all business size segments, including mid-market and enterprise

"Being recognized by G2, it's gratifying to receive direct validation from our customers that we're able to meet their ongoing business requirements and consistently deliver value," said Kaushik Sen, Chief Marketing Officer at UpGuard.

"Seeing several customer reviews highlight the platform's ease of use and timesaving features reflects our ability to help organizations implement and operate effective third-party risk management programs at scale."

Recent G2 reviews from UpGuard users include:

"Simple to use, a straightforward tool, which is backed up by an excellent support and customer success team. Significantly improved onboarding of new suppliers and our overall supplier risk management process."

"I appreciate how UpGuard makes security monitoring effortless. The automated scans and continuous monitoring feature keep our systems safe without requiring constant manual intervention."

"It is straightforward to use. With a few clicks and details about the domains, ranges, or IP addresses, you can review your environment's vulnerabilities and extract detailed reports with proper classifications, like web vulnerabilities, mail, network, etc. It is incredible to see how fast it can generate reports and how easy it is to use."

As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2's quarterly reports highlight the top-rated solutions in the industry based on authentic customer reviews.

Learn more about UpGuard and its high customer ratings at www.upguard.com/g2.

