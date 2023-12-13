UpGuard Recognized by Great Place to Work® in Australia, India, UK & USA

"UpGuard has experienced significant growth in recent years, and it is rewarding to see that we have successfully maintained and nurtured our shared culture throughout this time," said Marcus Waterreus, Vice President of People at UpGuard. Post this

UpGuard's survey responses showed that team members feel valued, can thrive at UpGuard, and are comfortable bringing their whole selves to work. Other notable results from the survey highlight:

UpGuard is an environment that supports the physical, psychological, and emotional health of its team members

Irrespective of gender, race, age, or sexual identity, team members are treated with fairness and respect.

Company Management is honest and ethical in its business practices; they recognize the contributions and achievements of team members while delivering on their promises.

"UpGuard has experienced significant growth in recent years, and it is rewarding to see that we have successfully maintained and nurtured our shared culture throughout this time. The results indicate that our core values resonate with our team, irrespective of their physical location," said Marcus Waterreus, Vice President of People at UpGuard. "To achieve this external recognition in one market is a significant achievement, but to attain certification across each key market we operate in really is a testament to our amazing team of UpGuardians who, collectively, have made UpGuard the company it is today."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike for identifying outstanding employee experiences.

"Certified companies put employees first," says Michael C. Bush, Chief Executive Officer at Great Place to Work. "Thriving employees increase revenue, profit and provide market-leading customer experiences."

It's important to honor all the work that goes into creating a Certified company. "It is a time to honor and celebrate what makes your company great," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

Earlier this year, UpGuard introduced a review of their team member benefits to provide a global program to promote the health and wellbeing of their team. Team members now receive a global entitlement of 18 weeks of paid parental leave irrespective of carer role, including in the event of pregnancy loss, inclusive company holidays, flexible UpGuardian leave, additional health and retirement savings programs, a Work from Home Stipend, and a monthly Lifestyle allowance which team members are able to spend on lifestyle related items and services from child care or allied health services to groceries, personal training or wellbeing apps.

About UpGuard

UpGuard helps businesses manage cybersecurity risk. UpGuard's integrated risk platform combines third-party risk management, security questionnaires, and threat intelligence capabilities to give businesses a full and comprehensive view of their attack surface.

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, UpGuard employs over 200 team members across 11 countries.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to be Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Our mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. We give leaders and organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience, fostering cultures that are proven to drive business, improve lives, and better society. Our recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Our proprietary methodology and platform enable organizations to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organizations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Our coaches, content, and community connect the boldest leaders, ideas, and innovations in employee experience. Since 1992, our Certification™, Best Workplaces™ Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world.

