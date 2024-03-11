UpGuard Releases New AI-enabled Solutions and Appoints Chief Officers to Spearhead Company's Growth Strategy

"2024 will mark a transformative investment year for UpGuard," affirmed Mike Baukes, CEO of UpGuard. "We're proud to introduce these two innovative solutions and excited to welcome three executives whose expertise will be instrumental as we drive forward into our next chapter of growth." Post this

These new solutions mark the inauguration of a series of investments UpGuard is taking for a new phase of growth and expansion. To support this new phase of growth, UpGuard is pleased to announce the appointment of three distinguished leaders to its executive team. Harsh Sureka, Jackie Ariston, and Kevin Levine are poised to play significant roles in UpGuard's success story, exemplifying UpGuard's commitment to driving forward its ambitious agenda.

Harsh Sureka, previously serving as Senior Vice President of Operations, steps into the role of Chief Operating Officer. With his vast experience in building categories at multinational ridesharing company, Ola, and deep understanding of UpGuard's operations, Sureka will work to optimize internal processes and drive efficiency as the company continues to scale.

, formerly Senior Vice President of Sales and known for her ability to drive revenue growth, has now ascended to the role of Chief Revenue Officer. Ariston's distinguished track record and strategic acumen perfectly position her to spearhead UpGuard's revenue generation efforts, ensuring seamless alignment with market demands and customer needs. Kevin Levine assumes the role of Chief Financial Officer, heralding over 23 years of financial leadership expertise in scaling global, high-growth technology and services enterprises. His tenure at leading AI firm Appen Limited supported revenue growth over sixfold to ~$500m under his strategic leadership and guidance. In his new capacity, Kevin will steer UpGuard's financial strategies, facilitate sustainable growth, and drive strategic initiatives to new heights.

"2024 will mark a transformative investment year for UpGuard," affirmed Mike Baukes, CEO and co-founder of UpGuard. "We're exceptionally proud to introduce these two innovative solutions and excited to welcome three executive leaders whose expertise will be instrumental as we drive forward into our next chapter of growth and continue our mission to empower customers to navigate the ever-evolving security landscape."

As UpGuard forges into new territories across the cybersecurity landscape and expands its arsenal of cutting-edge solutions, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to guiding organizations through the complexities and pitfalls of cyber risk management. UpGuard's most recent product advancements and the appointment of Sureka, Ariston, and Levine strengthen the company's position as a luminary in the field of cyber risk and reinforce its promise to protect the world's data.

To discover more about UpGuard's latest innovations, register for the UpGuard Summit, a virtual conference that unites global security leaders to explore the future of cyber risk.

UpGuard helps businesses manage cybersecurity risk. UpGuard's integrated risk platform combines third-party risk management, security questionnaires, and threat intelligence capabilities to give businesses a full and comprehensive view of their attack surface. Learn more about UpGuard at www.upguard.com.

