UpGuard Releases New AI-enabled Solutions and Appoints Chief Officers to Spearhead Company's Growth Strategy

UpGuard Introduces New AI-Powered Solutions and Bolsters Leadership Team to Drive Cybersecurity Innovation
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UpGuard, the globally renowned provider of Third-Party and Supplier Risk Management software, as ranked #1 by G2, today unveiled the release of two innovative AI-powered solutions: Managed Vendor Assessments and Trust Exchange. With 41% of data breaches originating from third-party relationships (World Economic Forum), these new capabilities help organizations safeguard themselves from potential vendor threats and expand upon UpGuard's category-leading Vendor Risk product that monitors over 10 million companies daily.
- Managed Vendor Assessments is a new category of service offering for companies to comprehensively assess their vendors. Powered by experts, fueled by AI, Managed Vendor Assessments can identify risks twice as quickly as traditional methods. By using the new service, security leaders can identify risk in half the time, conserve valuable resources, and enable teams to concentrate on risk remediation.
- Trust Exchange, a new offering available for free to security teams, removes the friction from security assessments using AI tools and collaboration features to save time and accelerate sales. Trust Exchange empowers teams to complete security questionnaires 95% faster than traditional methods, taking the next step to eliminating questionnaires altogether.
These new solutions mark the inauguration of a series of investments UpGuard is taking for a new phase of growth and expansion. To support this new phase of growth, UpGuard is pleased to announce the appointment of three distinguished leaders to its executive team. Harsh Sureka, Jackie Ariston, and Kevin Levine are poised to play significant roles in UpGuard's success story, exemplifying UpGuard's commitment to driving forward its ambitious agenda.
- Harsh Sureka, previously serving as Senior Vice President of Operations, steps into the role of Chief Operating Officer. With his vast experience in building categories at multinational ridesharing company, Ola, and deep understanding of UpGuard's operations, Sureka will work to optimize internal processes and drive efficiency as the company continues to scale.
- Jackie Ariston, formerly Senior Vice President of Sales and known for her ability to drive revenue growth, has now ascended to the role of Chief Revenue Officer. Ariston's distinguished track record and strategic acumen perfectly position her to spearhead UpGuard's revenue generation efforts, ensuring seamless alignment with market demands and customer needs.
- Kevin Levine assumes the role of Chief Financial Officer, heralding over 23 years of financial leadership expertise in scaling global, high-growth technology and services enterprises. His tenure at leading AI firm Appen Limited supported revenue growth over sixfold to ~$500m under his strategic leadership and guidance. In his new capacity, Kevin will steer UpGuard's financial strategies, facilitate sustainable growth, and drive strategic initiatives to new heights.
"2024 will mark a transformative investment year for UpGuard," affirmed Mike Baukes, CEO and co-founder of UpGuard. "We're exceptionally proud to introduce these two innovative solutions and excited to welcome three executive leaders whose expertise will be instrumental as we drive forward into our next chapter of growth and continue our mission to empower customers to navigate the ever-evolving security landscape."
As UpGuard forges into new territories across the cybersecurity landscape and expands its arsenal of cutting-edge solutions, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to guiding organizations through the complexities and pitfalls of cyber risk management. UpGuard's most recent product advancements and the appointment of Sureka, Ariston, and Levine strengthen the company's position as a luminary in the field of cyber risk and reinforce its promise to protect the world's data.
To discover more about UpGuard's latest innovations, register for the UpGuard Summit, a virtual conference that unites global security leaders to explore the future of cyber risk.
About UpGuard
UpGuard helps businesses manage cybersecurity risk. UpGuard's integrated risk platform combines third-party risk management, security questionnaires, and threat intelligence capabilities to give businesses a full and comprehensive view of their attack surface. Learn more about UpGuard at www.upguard.com.
