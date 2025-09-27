UPGUYS Ranked Top 10 in Canada's Top Growing Companies 2025 by The Globe and Mail

"This recognition validates our mission to deliver modern, stigma-free healthcare and make access more human for Canadians." – Mat Rezaei, CEO of UPGUYS Health Post this

"This recognition validates the hard work of our entire team and our mission to deliver modern, stigma-free healthcare for everyone in Canada," said Mat Rezaei, founder and CEO of UPGUYS Health. "From a small vision to one of Canada's most trusted digital health platforms, we remain focused on making healthcare more accessible, transparent, and human."

Founded in 2019, UPGUYS Health now leads the way with a vertically integrated model that includes two digital healthcare platforms (UPGUYS and Everbliss), supported by UPRX pharmacies strategically located across multiple provinces, the telehealth service Upclinic, and the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing company Uphealth Pharma. This integrated ecosystem removes obstacles to care, ensuring Canadians receive quality healthcare no matter where they are located.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2025 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is also published online here.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

About UPGUYS Health

UPGUYS Health is a vertically integrated Canadian digital healthcare company, offering convenient and discreet access to medical treatments and pharmacy services across the country. With offices in Toronto (ON), Burnaby (BC), and Montreal (QC), the company serves thousands of patients each month through a fully digital experience.

UPGUYS Health combines licensed medical professionals, in-house pharmacy operations, and a seamless telemedicine platform to deliver real outcomes for patients.

Backed by a dedicated team and a diversified brand portfolio, including UPGUYS (men's health), Everbliss (women's health), UPRX (pharmacy), Upclinic (telehealth), and Uphealth Pharma (contract manufacturing), UPGUYS Health is expanding into new therapeutic areas while staying true to its mission: to make healthcare more accessible, transparent, and human for all Canadians.

