UpKeep Technologies Elevates Security Posture with Successful Completion of SOC 2® Type 2 Examination

"A SOC 2 Type 2 examination provides customers with the confidence that a third party has assessed our security practices and reported they were designed appropriately and operating effectively during the assessment period," said Ken Asher, UpKeep's Director of Security and Compliance."

UpKeep has witnessed a surge in clients requesting third-party cybersecurity and compliance assurance.

"This examination helps UpKeep maintain our success as we enter into more regulated areas of the market and as we court larger customers and those with sophisticated compliance requirements," said Ken.

UpKeep chose 360 Advanced, Inc., a licensed CPA firm, to perform the demanding third-party SOC examination.

About UpKeep

UpKeep is an asset operations management solution that helps Maintenance, Reliability, and Operations teams efficiently manage the day-to-day maintenance lifecycle, optimize asset utilization, and gain insights into real-time performance data. UpKeep's mobile-first CMMS is designed for a dispersed workforce, UpKeep gives maintenance teams one place to manage inventory, work orders, and budgets while giving technicians convenient and immediate self-help where they work. Reliability teams use UpKeep for asset performance management to measure and optimize long-term efficiency of their assets over the assets' lifetime. Operations teams use real-time performance monitoring to understand critical business metrics through remote condition monitoring using sensors and UpKeep's Edge platform. Over 3,000 leading companies including Rehrig Pacific, Orangetheory, NatGas, and Constellation Brands use UpKeep to bring together disparate data to empower every technician to be their most productive, wherever they are. Founded in 2017, UpKeep is backed by $49M in funding from leading investors including YCombinator, Battery Ventures, Insight Partners, and Emergence Capital.

About 360 Advanced

360 Advanced is Making Better Businesses through their client-centric cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from tech startups to the Fortune 500. Their cybersecurity and compliance offerings include ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. To learn more about their services, visit 360 Advanced.

