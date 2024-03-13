UpLift, a Behavioral Health Company, Acquires TAO Connect

Jim Bryja, Managing Partner at Frontline Capital Partners, stated, "The opportunity to combine with UpLift and Kyle Talcott's talented and successful organization was the best outcome for TAO." Post this

TAO Connect was founded in 2015 by Dr. Sherry Benton at the University of Florida's counseling center to bring affordable, effective and accessible mental health resources to higher education. TAO Connect's online platform is used by students at over 170 institutions across the U.S. and Canada for self help, to augment their work with a counselor, and for student life programming. TAO includes over 150 brief, effective, educational sessions covering over 50 common topics and skills related to mental health, wellness, and substance use issues. TAO Includes interactive sessions, mindfulness exercises and practice tools all aimed at helping students achieve their goals.

Dr. Benton said "I am thrilled that we can now extend our resources and services with access to UpLift's integrated behavioral healthcare platform. Kyle and I overlapped for several years at the University of Florida where I started TAO, and we share the same mission – to make mental healthcare work for everyone."

Founded in November, 2020, UpLift is a technology-driven behavioral health company delivering in-network therapy and psychiatry. UpLift delivers evidence-based therapy and psychiatry with a team-based care model to individuals 13 years and older, as well as to couples and families. UpLift has raised over $22M in funding from investors including Ballast Point Ventures, B Capital, Kapor Capital and Front Porch Ventures.

Kyle Talcott, CEO and founder of UpLift, said "With TAO, we are already on the ground with preventative, self-guided tools and resources, and are now expanding our offerings to complement the counseling centers with therapy and psychiatry to care for students when, where, and how they need it."

Frontline Capital Partners, serving as the exclusive sell side advisor to Tao Connect, played a crucial role in bringing together these two companies. The transaction underscores Frontline Capital Partners' commitment to bringing together strategically aligned companies that can work together to unlock the full economic power of the combined organizations.

This partnership makes strategic sense given the lack of access to affordable behavioral healthcare in America's mental health crisis. UpLift's integrated behavioral health platform helps patients match with the right team of providers based on their clinical and non-clinical needs, delivering next-day, in-network therapy and psychiatry through a national network of nearly 2000 licensed providers.

With TAO by UpLift, a new behavioral health program for students, institutions now have access to a comprehensive higher ed mental healthcare solution, and the continuity of care designed to complement institutions' counseling service offerings, all covered by insurance.

Bob Clark, CEO of TAO Connect, expressed enthusiasm about the transaction and Frontline Capital Partners, stating "UpLift is an excellent partner for the TAO Connect platform and customer base. UpLift will take TAO to the next level of service and capability. Jim Bryja and his team at Frontline were instrumental in leading us through this process to successful conclusion."

Jim Bryja, Managing Partner at Frontline Capital Partners, stated, "It was a pleasure to work with Bob Clark, his investors and management team on this important transition for TAO Connect. There was significant interest in the company from several players in the behavioral health industry, but the opportunity to combine with UpLift and Kyle Talcott's talented and successful organization was the best outcome for TAO."

