Uploadcare Unveils New File Uploading Widget, Uploadcare File Uploader v1

"At Uploadcare, we understand that developers need a turnkey file-uploading solution to focus on what matters most: building great products," said Igor Debatur, CEO of Uploadcare. Post this

Easy Integration & Hassle-Free Maintenance: Quickly integrate into any tech stack with the plug-and-play solution that provides code snippets and instructions and ensures stable uploads without ongoing maintenance.

Robust Security: Automatically detect inappropriate content and infected files, upholding regulatory compliance and brand integrity. Prevent unauthorized file uploads with signed uploads.

Multiple Upload Sources: Support file uploads from up to 14 sources, including popular platforms like Google Drive, Dropbox, Instagram, and more.

Built-in Image Editor: Empower users to edit images before upload, including options like cropping, resizing and applying filters.

Advanced Accessibility: Maximize customer reach by adopting the interface with out-of-the-box A11Y accessibility options.

"At Uploadcare, we understand that developers need a turnkey file-uploading solution to focus on what matters most: building great products," said Igor Debatur, CEO of Uploadcare. "Our new file uploader not only speeds up time-to-market but also eliminates the headaches associated with maintaining and securing file uploads, allowing developers to concentrate on their core product."

To learn more about the latest features of the Uploadcare File Uploader, register for a live webinar on Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. EDT / 5 p.m. CET. Attendees can view a live demonstration, have their questions answered and will automatically be entered in a raffle for a Keychron Q3 Max mechanical keyboard.

For an Uploadcare File Uploader 14-day free trial, visit uploadcare.com/uploader1. To learn about Uploadcare's offerings, visit uploadcare.com.

About Uploadcare

Uploadcare is a leading file management platform and content delivery network, enabling developers around the world to upload, manage, process, render, optimize and deliver digital content for applications and websites via a powerful suite of APIs. The developer-oriented platform was founded in 2011 by tech enthusiasts experienced in web development and image processing that encountered problems with uploading and file management, who decided to create an all-in-one solution that worked at scale. 13 years later, Uploadcare has grown rapidly, garnering clients like PandaDoc, Buffer, UserTesting, Zapier and more. To learn more about Uploadcare, visit uploadcare.com.

Media Contact

Lilly Carrion, Uploadcare, 1 9546008860, [email protected], https://uploadcare.com/

SOURCE Uploadcare