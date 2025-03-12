Upmetrics Launches Bizplanr: Expanding its AI capabilities to revolutionize business planning

"Bizplanr is our way of giving back to the community, making business planning easier and more accessible than ever before. That's why we kept it 100% free" - Vinay Kevadiya Post this

How it works? Bizplanr begins by collecting basic details about your business. It then combines these insights with up-to-date market and industry data sourced directly from the internet. This combined information enables the plan wizard to generate comprehensive business plans, designed considering users' specific requirements.

Upmetrics has always been up there as a leading planning solution. Bizplanr, however, takes it a step further by enabling startups and small businesses to plan for free. "Bizplanr is our way of giving back to the community, making business planning easier and more accessible than ever before. That's why we kept it 100% free," said Vinay Kevadiya, co-founder and CEO of Upmetrics.

Along with a web version, Bizplanr App is now also available for Android and iOS users on their dedicated app stores, helping users turn ideas into detailed plans at their fingertips.

Here's an overview of Bizplanr's key features:

Guided business plan builder: Enter some details about your business and answer a few questions to see your plan coming through.

Easy-to-use mobile app: No need to sit at a desktop; entrepreneurs can plan anywhere, anytime on their smartphones. The app is available for both Android and iOS users.

AI co-pilot: It's your go-to business advisor. You can ask it anything about your plan you need help with (Available on Bizplanr App)

Free business plan video guide: New to business planning? Go through the quick, step-by-step video guide to help you get started. (Available on Bizplanr App)

Business plan examples & resources: A curated library of business plan templates and resources to inspire and guide users in creating and executing plans.

These features ensure that Bizplanr remains an indispensable tool for users aiming to develop thorough and well-informed business plans.

"Entrepreneurs today get ideas and want to start right away—they don't have time to wait," says Paresh Balar, co-founder and CTO of Upmetrics. They're looking for quick solutions, not the slow, old ways. Bizplanr is exactly what they need; it's fast, it's reliable, and it's packed with all the right tools to get their plans up and running in no time." He further added.

Upmetrics invites entrepreneurs, small business owners, and business consultants to experience the future of business planning with BizPlanr. To learn more about Bizplanr and to start building your business plan today, visit https://bizplanr.ai.

About Upmetrics

Upmetrics is a leading business planning platform that helps entrepreneurs, small business owners, and planning professionals achieve their business goals through efficient planning. With a range of business planning products and services, Upmetrics continues to be the choice platform for thousands of entrepreneurs worldwide.

