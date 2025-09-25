Upparent Launches Parent Reviews for Kid-Friendly Places and Activities on its Interactive Platform, Amplifying Real-Life Voices in an AI-Dominated Time

The free website gathers recommendations, ratings and reviews directly from parents about their favorite local spots for families, things to do with kids, tried-and-true recipes and more.
CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parents trust other parents. When it comes to planning a family outing, finding your kid's first overnight summer camp, or picking movies for teens they might actually watch with you, nothing beats advice from fellow parents for figuring out what's really worth trying. With endless information at parents' fingertips, Upparent cuts through the noise to offer a simple solution: recommendations from real parents, organized into dynamic lists with powerful interactive features that make it easy to discover something new. Doubling down on the power of these authentic user contributions, Upparent recently launched reviews and ratings to supplement recommendations, creating a richer experience for its readers and moving decidedly away from the growing trend toward AI summaries and auto-generated content.
"Upparent has been the source of so many of my family's favorite dinners, gift inspiration, and fun traditions over the years," says Alexandra Fung, Upparent co-founder and CEO, and mom of four. "We've discovered new ice cream shops, fruit picking farms, and drive-worthy playgrounds thanks to the reviews and recommendations shared by other families on the site." The enduring value of real-life, parent-to-parent recommendations is reflected in the conversations that occur at school pickups and soccer game sidelines, in mom groups on Facebook and parenting communities on Reddit, and pretty much anywhere parents gather. The power of Upparent comes from creating a dedicated space to collect, organize and share these recommendations, connecting parents to more easily do what they naturally do in real life. "Best of all," adds Fung, "it's completely free, with nothing hidden behind a paywall or buried under countless ads."
Reviews and ratings are the latest addition in a series of user-friendly, interactive features that make Upparent stand apart from any other sources of family-focused content:
- Powerful maps, calendars, sorting and filter options quickly highlight content that is most relevant to each individual user.
- Dynamic lists of family-friendly places, activities, toys, books, movies, recipes and products continue to improve as users suggest new recommendations, and rate and review existing recommendations.
- Anyone - including kid-friendly businesses - can add family events happening anywhere in the United States to share with the community.
- Users post questions and add polls about family life to gather responses from fellow parents in a friendly and judgment-free zone.
- Businesses supplement the parent voices on Upparent with transparent profiles that allow them to engage on the site, provide photos and information about their family-friendly offerings, and share local events.
"Upparent lets me tap into the experiences of fellow parents on my own time, whenever I am looking for a particular recommendation," says Fung. "As AI-generated content begins to take over life online, I appreciate being able to turn to other parents any time I need inspiration for a birthday gift idea, or new recipe for our dinner rotation, without having to go down any rabbit holes on social media."
Upparent gathers recommendations from parents about things to do, places to go and products to try as a family. Users share and discover families' favorite toys and gifts, books and movies, vacation ideas, recipes, and local activities around the United States. For more information, visit https://www.upparent.com/learn-more, or follow @upparent on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Pinterest.
Alexandra Fung, Upparent, 1 312-834-7649, [email protected], https://www.upparent.com/
