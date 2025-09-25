Upparent Launches Parent Reviews for Kid-Friendly Places and Activities on its Interactive Platform, Amplifying Real-Life Voices in an AI-Dominated Time

The enduring value of real-life, parent-to-parent recommendations is reflected in the conversations that occur at school pickups and soccer game sidelines, in mom groups on Facebook and parenting communities on Reddit, and pretty much anywhere parents gather. Post this

Reviews and ratings are the latest addition in a series of user-friendly, interactive features that make Upparent stand apart from any other sources of family-focused content:

Powerful maps, calendars, sorting and filter options quickly highlight content that is most relevant to each individual user.

Dynamic lists of family-friendly places, activities, toys, books, movies, recipes and products continue to improve as users suggest new recommendations, and rate and review existing recommendations.

Anyone - including kid-friendly businesses - can add family events happening anywhere in the United States to share with the community.

to share with the community. Users post questions and add polls about family life to gather responses from fellow parents in a friendly and judgment-free zone.

Businesses supplement the parent voices on Upparent with transparent profiles that allow them to engage on the site, provide photos and information about their family-friendly offerings, and share local events.

"Upparent lets me tap into the experiences of fellow parents on my own time, whenever I am looking for a particular recommendation," says Fung. "As AI-generated content begins to take over life online, I appreciate being able to turn to other parents any time I need inspiration for a birthday gift idea, or new recipe for our dinner rotation, without having to go down any rabbit holes on social media."

About Upparent

Upparent gathers recommendations from parents about things to do, places to go and products to try as a family. Users share and discover families' favorite toys and gifts, books and movies, vacation ideas, recipes, and local activities around the United States. For more information, visit https://www.upparent.com/learn-more, or follow @upparent on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Pinterest.

