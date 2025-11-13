Upparent Offers a Fresh Take on the Holiday Gift Guide: Interactive, Unsponsored, and Built With Real-Life Recommendations From Parents

"We want our gift lists to be more personal, with authentic recommendations from parents for the things that they have actually bought for their kids, and would buy again." Post this

Upparent gift lists continue to grow and evolve as more parents contribute their personal recommendations, so they reflect a wide variety of budgets and perspectives. With over 50 themed gift lists to choose from, parents can quickly hone in on the recommendations that will be most valuable to them. Lists are offered for all different ages and interests, so parents shopping for picky teens, stocking stuffers, animal lovers or trendy tween skincare will all find helpful recommendations. "And, because every recommendation on Upparent invites the community to add a review," adds Fung, "parents can come back to weigh in on any of the gift ideas they tried out."

There's another bonus to relying on trusted recommendations from other parents: buying less. Many families are looking to cut back on holiday spending this year, whether for budget reasons or out of a desire to refocus on what's important. The holidays offer a wonderful opportunity to establish new family traditions, such as volunteering together or baking cookies to enjoy over a family movie night. Being strategic about buying smarter keeps more money in the wallet, and frees up the time and headspace to enjoy the holidays as a family.

Upparent offers a series of user-friendly, interactive features that make it easy for parents to participate in this online community for discovering and sharing family favorites:

Powerful maps, calendars, sorting and filter options quickly highlight content that is most relevant to each user.

Dynamic lists of family-friendly places, activities, toys, books, movies, recipes and products continue to improve as users suggest new recommendations, and rate and review existing recommendations.

Anyone - including kid-friendly businesses - can add family events happening anywhere in the United States to share with the community.

Users post questions and add polls about family life to gather responses from fellow parents in a friendly and judgment-free zone.

Businesses supplement the parent voices on Upparent with transparent profiles that allow them to engage on the site, provide photos and information about their family-friendly offerings, and share local events.

