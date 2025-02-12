Upper Deck Golf Announces Game-changing Partnership with PXG

Equipping the courses with PXG golf clubs will add a new layer of fun and performance to our already immersive experience in iconic stadiums nationwide. Post this

Upper Deck Golf Managing Partners Marc Bender and Adam Wachter released a joint statement, "We could not be more excited to launch a packed calendar of events for Upper Deck Golf in 2025. We have some very exciting initiatives planned that we know our participants will love. Equipping the courses with PXG golf clubs will add a new layer of fun and performance to our already immersive experience in iconic stadiums all over the country."

Beginning with the first tour stop in Houston at Daikin Park, Upper Deck Golf's participants will have a chance to swing PXG golf clubs on every hole and at every featured activation throughout the stadium experience.Driver to putter, Upper Deck Golf will be equipped with PXG clubs for golfers of all skill levels so guests can enjoy the game like never before.

"At PXG, we see golf as more than just a sport; it's an experience," stated PXG CMO Renee Parsons. "We are dedicated to developing and supporting unique ways to play that are both enjoyable and surprising. Upper Deck excels in this area, and we are excited to partner with them to enhance the golfing experience for players."

Also debuting in Houston, Upper Deck will roll out a signature PXG hole-in-one challenge that will offer participants a chance to win a custom golf club fitting and a full bag of PXG golf clubs. This hole-in-one challenge will be a featured activation throughout the 2025 season!

In addition to sharing a passion for golf and creating exceptional experiences, PXG and Upper Deck Golf share a deep respect for veterans, and want to give back to the men and women who bravely protect our freedoms. Each event will feature a dedicated veteran's hole where participants can scan a QR code to donate in exchange for two mulligans. All donations will benefit PGA HOPE. PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) is the flagship military program of PGA REACH, the charitable foundation of the PGA of America. PGA HOPE introduces golf to Veterans and Active Duty Military to enhance their physical, mental, social, and emotional well-being.

PGA of America President Don Rea said, "I have followed Upper Deck Golf's impressive growth and generous charitable giving over the past several years and am thrilled they have partnered with PXG and together they will launch this awesome and impactful initiative that will benefit PGA Hope and our Veterans."

Finally, throughout the season, Upper Deck Golf will host many special experiences, from appearances by influencers to legends of the game.

ABOUT UPPER DECK GOLF

Upper Deck Golf is a entertainment leader that offers participants the chance to play 9 holes inside iconic MLB, NFL and College Stadiums throughout the country. Sports fans have the unique opportunity to see stadiums like they never have before with a limited number of tickets available for each event, most sell-out early and fans have a chance to hit golf shots onto the field from every angle throughout the stands with shots ranging from 50-140 yards. Beyond that, there are many special contests offered at each event including long drive, closest to the pin and a putting challenge. Upper Deck Golf's official charity partner is Stand up to Cancer.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Jake Knapp, Patrick Fishburn, Zach Johnson, David Lipsky, Henrik Norlander, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Cristobal Del Solar, Patrick Cover, Brandon Crick, Seth Reeves, Augusto Nunez, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Kevin Dougherty, Ryan McCormick, Scott Gutschewski, Shad Tuten, Joey Garber, Nathan Petronzio, Grant Hirschman, Celine Boutier, Linnea Strom, Mina Harigae, Auston Kim, Gina Kim, Megan Khang, Minji Kang, Kaitlin Milligan, and Christina Kim.

