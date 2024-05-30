UpperEdge Appoints Cindy Steagall as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Growth

Former Gartner VP brings over 20 years of deep expertise to UpperEdge. Her leadership will elevate UpperEdge's market presence and enhance client value.

BOSTON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UpperEdge, an independent, third-party advisor that empowers organizations to maximize the value of their IT supplier relationships, announced the appointment of Cindy Steagall as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With this strategic hire, UpperEdge solidifies its commitment to enhancing its Sales and Marketing strategies by integrating them into a unified Go-to-Market team, aimed at further propelling its services to the forefront of the market.

Cindy Steagall brings over 20 years of exemplary experience in enterprise sales, business development, strategic account management, product development, consulting and customer success, making her a valuable addition to the team. Before joining UpperEdge, she spent most of her years in leadership positions at Gartner and AMR Research, along with the most recent year at MindGym as the EVP for the US business.

Throughout her career, Cindy has worked with F500 companies, with all major ERP and Supply Chain vendors, and across the IT portfolio. This diverse experience equips her well to lead UpperEdge's revenue generation efforts and drive initiatives that aim to augment the company's market presence.

"I'm excited to be joining the team," Cindy expressed with enthusiasm. "UpperEdge has built a strong reputation as an independent, unbiased advisor committed to maximizing the value of IT supplier relationships. I'm eager to leverage my expertise to contribute to UpperEdge's ongoing growth and success in enabling organizations to thrive amidst today's dynamic landscape."

As UpperEdge continues to expand its footprint and evolve its service offerings, Cindy's leadership is key to integrating Sales and Marketing into an effective Go-to-Market strategy, accelerating growth, and reinforcing its position in the market as a trusted advisor.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cindy to the UpperEdge family," said David Blake, CEO of UpperEdge. "Her proven leadership, strategic vision, and deep understanding of customer needs make her the ideal candidate to drive our revenue growth initiatives. With Cindy at the helm of our sales efforts, we are confident in our ability to unlock new opportunities and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

UpperEdge is the only independent IT advisory firm that empowers enterprise organizations to maximize the value of their IT vendor relationships by providing market and vendor intelligence, sourcing and negotiation best practices, and transformation project execution strategies for their most strategic IT initiatives. Visit www.upperedge.com for more information.

