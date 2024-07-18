UpperEdge Earns Spot on Inc.'s 2024 Best Workplaces List for Outstanding Employee Experience

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized. This award is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team, who continuously strive to foster a supportive and dynamic work environment." - David Blake, CEO of UpperEdge, Post this

This year, Inc. evaluated thousands of submissions, selecting 543 honorees through a rigorous process. Each nominated company participated in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. Benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

An anonymous employee from the survey shared:

"UpperEdge's culture is truly special. Our CEO values our employees, and in turn we all value each other. The environment places a high value on recognition, appreciation, and respect. Celebrating achievements, both big and small, fosters a positive and motivating atmosphere. It reinforces the idea that every contribution matters, creating a sense of pride in the work we do."

David Blake, CEO of UpperEdge, emphasized the significance of this recognition, stating, "We're incredibly honored to be recognized. This award is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team, who continuously strive to foster a supportive and dynamic work environment. At UpperEdge, we believe that our people are our greatest asset, and this recognition underscores our commitment to creating a culture where every team member can thrive and succeed."

Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman noted, "Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture. We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

To learn more about careers at UpperEdge, visit UpperEdge Careers.

