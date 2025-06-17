UpperEdge Named to Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces List for the Second Year in a Row

We're incredibly proud to be recognized once again. This honor reflects the strength of our team and the values we live by. We've built a culture where people show up for one another, take pride in their work, and stay focused on delivering meaningful results. Our people are the reason we succeed. Post this

In the anonymous survey, one employee captured the spirit of the company:

"UpperEdge is more than just a workplace — it's a family. Our culture is built on trust, collaboration, and a shared commitment to excellence. We foster an environment where every team member feels valued, supported, and empowered to grow both professionally and personally."

That sentiment reflects the values that define UpperEdge's culture. At the company's core are the principles of Integrity, Respect, Accountability, Courage, Commitment, Humility, and Social Responsibility. These values guide how employees engage with one another, support clients, and contribute to the broader community — and they're reflected in every aspect of the employee experience.

David Blake, CEO of UpperEdge, shared, "We're incredibly proud to be recognized once again. This honor reflects the strength of our team and the values we live by. We've built a culture where people show up for one another, take pride in their work, and stay focused on delivering meaningful results. Our people are the reason we succeed."

UpperEdge's continued presence on the Inc. Best Workplaces list reinforces its long-standing commitment to a people-first culture. From transparent leadership to career development and recognition programs, the company invests deeply in building an environment where employees feel empowered to thrive.

Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc., noted, "Inc.'s Best Workplaces program celebrates the exceptional organizations whose workplace cultures address their employees' welfare and needs in meaningful ways. As companies expand and adapt to changing economic forces, maintaining such a culture is no small feat. Yet these honorees have not only achieved it — they continue to elevate the employee experience through thoughtful benefits, engagement, and a deep commitment to their teams."

To learn more about careers at UpperEdge, visit UpperEdge Careers.

ABOUT UPPEREDGE

UpperEdge is the only independent IT advisory firm that empowers enterprise organizations to maximize the value of their IT vendor relationships by providing market and vendor intelligence, sourcing and negotiation best practices, and transformation project execution strategies for their most strategic IT initiatives. Visit www.upperedge.com for more information.

ABOUT INC.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

ABOUT QUANTUM WORKPLACE

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit www.quantumworkplace.com.

Media Contact

Alyssa Meyer, UpperEdge, 1 6174124323, [email protected], https://upperedge.com/

SOURCE UpperEdge