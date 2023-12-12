UPS and Advance Local to join expert panel on marketing & advertising in a post-cookie world

Upcoming live roundtable discussion moderated by BlueConic will also feature industry experts from Lotame, Mindshare, and The Trade Desk.
BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Market-leading customer data platform BlueConic has assembled a stellar lineup of speakers to discuss the urgency to prepare for a post-third-party cookie future. The virtual roundtable discussion is taking place on Tuesday, December 19 at 1pm ET and will feature influential brand marketers, publishers, agency executives, and experts in adtech and martech sharing valuable tips for future-proofing your business and ensuring success in a post-cookie landscape.
Who: Moderated by BlueConic CEO Cory Munchbach, participants include Milin Shah, Director of Data Strategy and MarTech Enablement, UPS, Grant Whitmore, VP, Ad Technology and Programmatic Revenue, Advance Local, Natalie Kansteiner, Director, Ecosystems & Data Partnerships, The Trade Desk, Shane McAndrew, Global Chief Data Strategy & Analytics Officer, Mindshare, Alexandra Theriault, Chief Growth Officer, Lotame, and Leo Carbonara, VP of Product, BlueConic.
What: The verdict is in on third-party cookies: they are a liability to consumer privacy. Companies can't afford to wait to take action if they want to deliver on the transparency and trust that consumers demand.
First-party data is the holy grail for brands and publishers looking to deliver personalized, value-added experiences to customers while safeguarding their privacy at the same time. But scaling first-party data can be challenging. When used in conjunction with universal identifiers (UIDs), companies can tap into the broader data ecosystem to reach a wider audience, gain deeper insights, and deliver more targeted campaigns, while still respecting user privacy and consent.
When: Online event taking place Tuesday, December 19 at 1pm ET.
Why attend: Industry experts will discuss the future state of marketing and advertising and the steps you can take to future-proof your business. Attendees will learn:
- Why first-party data is the lifeblood of current and future marketing and advertising strategies
- How UIDs can serve as a vital link between various data platforms to enable more personalized marketing and advertising
- Practical insights on how companies are already using first-party data and UIDs to inform paid media strategies and ensure success in a post-cookie landscape
Where: Register for the webinar here.
