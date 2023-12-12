UPS and Advance Local to join expert panel on marketing & advertising in a post-cookie world

The verdict is in on third-party cookies: they are a liability to consumer privacy. Companies can't afford to wait to take action if they want to deliver on the transparency and trust that consumers demand. Post this

What: The verdict is in on third-party cookies: they are a liability to consumer privacy. Companies can't afford to wait to take action if they want to deliver on the transparency and trust that consumers demand.

First-party data is the holy grail for brands and publishers looking to deliver personalized, value-added experiences to customers while safeguarding their privacy at the same time. But scaling first-party data can be challenging. When used in conjunction with universal identifiers (UIDs), companies can tap into the broader data ecosystem to reach a wider audience, gain deeper insights, and deliver more targeted campaigns, while still respecting user privacy and consent.

When: Online event taking place Tuesday, December 19 at 1pm ET.

Why attend: Industry experts will discuss the future state of marketing and advertising and the steps you can take to future-proof your business. Attendees will learn:

Why first-party data is the lifeblood of current and future marketing and advertising strategies

How UIDs can serve as a vital link between various data platforms to enable more personalized marketing and advertising

Practical insights on how companies are already using first-party data and UIDs to inform paid media strategies and ensure success in a post-cookie landscape

Where: Register for the webinar here.

