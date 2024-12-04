Upsite Technologies Joins Green Building Initiative (GBI)

Building on its longstanding dedication to improving the built environment's impact on the environment and society, Upsite further strengthens its commitment by aligning with GBI to advance the attainment of net-zero targets.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upsite Technologies, the global leader in data center airflow management and cooling optimization solutions, today announced that it has joined the Green Building Initiative (GBI). This reinforces Upsite's commitment to data center efficiency and sustainability.

"For many years, our airflow management products and solutions have helped data centers eliminate inefficiencies and optimize their cooling infrastructure," said Al Zoldos, Vice President of Upsite Technologies. "By joining the Green Building Initiative, we are proud to reaffirm our commitment to data center sustainability through the design and operational excellence of our products."

GBI is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the built environment's impact on climate and society, and the attainment of net-zero goals for carbon emissions. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of a premier building certification and assessment programs known as Green Globes®. The Green Globes building rating system evaluates the environmental sustainability, health and wellness, and resilience of commercial buildings and portfolios. Certification demonstrates an owner and occupant commitment to sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

By joining GBI, Upsite shows its support for the standards set within the Green Globes framework for: Sustainable Materials Sourcing, Responsible Manufacturing Practices, Environmental Management Systems, and Circular Economy Integration. Through this alliance, Upsite will have additional resources for developing products that help data center owners and operators meet carbon accounting principles to quantify site energy use intensity (EUI) and CO2 percent reductions as part of the building certification process.

For more information about Upsite Technologies and their portfolio of airflow management and cooling optimization solutions, visit upsite.com, or contact [email protected].

About Upsite Technologies

Upsite Technologies® is the industry leader in data center airflow management and cooling optimization. Upsite provides a full suite of products and services designed to optimize data center cooling systems, allowing managers to maximize cooling capacity while reducing energy costs. Upsite distributes its award-winning line of services and products, including KoldLok®, HotLok®, and AisleLok®, through leading channel partners in the data center industry throughout the United States, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC regions.

Upsite Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2001 by Ken Brill, creator of the Uptime Institute, and in 2018, was acquired by Aquila, Inc., an employee-owned technology firm with over 35 years of experience in IT related services. The company is since officially Upsite Technologies, a division of Aquila.

