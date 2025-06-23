UpSkill Academy Announces Skills-Training Partnership With AI CERTS™

"The demand for AI is here to stay and as we continue to evolve our training options to better serve today's workforce, adding robust AI courses allows us to expertly support the training needs of the market now, and into the future." Post this

"This relationship doesn't just allow us to help businesses bridge the gap between AI skills and AI needs, it allows us to do so at the job level which is a game-changer for organizations looking to reskill employees in technical and business related positions," said Dan O'Brien, vice president of innovation and strategy at MyComputerCareer. "The demand for AI is here to stay and as we continue to evolve our training options to better serve today's workforce, adding robust AI courses allows us to expertly support the training needs of the market now, and into the future."

Looking ahead, UpSkill Academy is working to double AI course offerings through the AI CERTS™ partnership, targeting additional needs for roles in the B2B and B2G spaces. The long-term goal according to O'Brien: "Provide AI skills to every position in as many industries as possible, or simply put, AI for everyone."

About UpSkill Academy

UpSkill Academy, a MyComputerCareer company, is revolutionizing enterprise learning through its comprehensive approach to skills development. Powered by AI-driven assessment and adaptive learning model, UpSkill Academy delivers personalized training across leadership, technology, and compliance domains. Our blended learning approach leverages our platform that combines skill benchmarking capabilities with diverse learning modalities including self-paced courses, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, videos, coaching, test prep and tailored learning paths. With a focus on AI, Cybersecuirty, Networking, Cloud and more, UpSkill Academy's extensive content library ensures organizations can measure, develop, and validate workforce capabilities without juggling multiple providers. Our anywhere, anytime accessibility and data-driven approach enables companies to strategically close skills gaps, enhance team performance, and maintain competitive advantage in today's dynamic business environment. For more information, visit upskillacademy.mycomputercareer.edu.

About AI CERTS™

AI CERTS™ is a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application. Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTS™ bridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio. With 45+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education. For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai

