UpSkill Academy Announces Strategic Training Partnership with Logically at LogicON 2025

LogicON Executive Bootcamp: AI for Business Leaders

As part of the partnership launch, UpSkill Academy will host an exclusive Executive Bootcamp: AI for Business Leaders during LogicON. Tailored for C-suite and senior decision-makers, the session will explore how AI and cybersecurity are reshaping strategy, operations, and workforce design in modern organizations.

Exclusive Benefits for Logically Customers Include:

AI Certification Bundles: Real-world, cost-effective, role-specific certifications designed for every department.

Microsoft Copilot Adoption Programs: Go beyond access and drive behavioral change, productivity, and real ROI.

Preferred Partner Pricing: Preferred partner pricing and scalable licensing options available exclusively to Logically customers.

"This partnership reflects a shared belief: AI isn't just a new tool, it's transforming how work gets done," said Michelle Statham, Business Development Manager at UpSkill Academy. "Our goal is to help Logically's clients not just adopt new technologies, but unlock their full potential through people. Together, we're making upskilling more relevant, accessible, and impactful than ever."

About UpSkill Academy

UpSkill Academy (soon to be TechSkill Solutions) provides expert-led, role-based training in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Microsoft Technologies, and Project Management Certifications. As a certified Microsoft Training Partner, CompTIA Preferred Training Partner & AI Certs Delivery Partner, UpSkill Academy delivers enterprise-grade programs designed to drive measurable transformation in how organizations work. For more information, visit upskillacademy.mycomputercareer.com.

About Logically

Logically is a leading national managed security and IT solution provider that helps organizations secure and support their businesses today, solve for tomorrow, and strategize for the future with cyber-first solutions. Our team of experts, including cybersecurity, engineering, networking, and cloud specialists, collaborate with customers to implement solutions that protect their assets, reduce risk, and optimize performance, end to end. Since 1999, we have made long-term relationships, customer service excellence, and purposeful innovation guiding principles to ensure customers have a trusted advisor at their side, helping them focus on their business, not the technology behind it. To learn more, visit www.logically.com.

