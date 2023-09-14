UPSTACK's 2024 Technology Trends Report Identifies Key Focus Areas for Businesses

"IT leaders have a tough job. They're expected to place bets today on the technology that will help their businesses grow in the future – all while ensuring that existing infrastructure and applications are always on and secure." Tweet this

UPSTACK's technology experts identified the top focus areas for IT leaders to create the biggest impact for their organizations in 2024, led by:

Security – The high costs of successful network breaches – loss of data, reputation, revenue, customers, etc. – make cybersecurity the No. 1 priority in 2024. The security talent shortage increases the challenge, so it's imperative for companies to choose the right vendors to close the gaps and optimize defenses. Customer Experience – No. 2 on the list, tech-enabled CX has risen as a strategic imperative for businesses. Automation and AI technologies can help organizations ensure more consistent customer interactions while increasing scalability and decreasing overhead. Hybrid Data Center/Cloud – With the spiking use of resource-intensive applications like AI, AR and VR, the need for IT infrastructure will only grow. A hybrid data center/cloud approach – priority No. 3 – enables organizations to optimize workloads across environments based on costs, usage, compliance and more.

The complete survey results are available in UPSTACK's 2024 Technology Trends Report, released today as a guide for technology decision-makers to align IT priorities next year.

"IT leaders have a tough job. They're expected to place bets today on the technology that will help their businesses grow in the future – all while ensuring that existing infrastructure and applications are always on and secure," said Darren Jones, UPSTACK's Executive Vice President and Co-head of Customer Experience. "UPSTACK helps thousands of business leaders identify ways to leverage technology to reduce risks and capitalize on opportunities. We hope that sharing the Trends Report reaches and benefits an even wider audience."

UPSTACK's 2024 Technology Trends Report identifies the top trends in the following six areas:

Security

Customer Experience

Data Centers/Colocation

Cloud/Managed Hosting Services

Connectivity

IoT

To get a copy of UPSTACK's 2024 Technology Trends Report, visit upstack.com/2024-technology-trends-report.

