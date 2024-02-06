Upstream Bioprocessing: DoE Optimization for CHO Cell Cultures, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

MilliporeSigma successfully validated these small-scale results at a 3 L scale, indicating the scalability of this mammalian cell culture process. Post this

CHOZN® cell lines were evaluated with combinations of two batch media and three feed media variations in proprietary 250 mL mammalian bioreactors for optimal combinations. The effect of each media combination on each cell line was evaluated for various quality attributes, including cell growth, lactate production and final immunoglobulin G (IgG) production. The proprietary purpose-built bioreactors were used to evaluate large-scale DoE experiments. Statistical analyses were performed to determine the effect of each component on the system. This work identified a significant increase in the final titer for two CHOZN® cell lines utilizing the same feed media. MilliporeSigma successfully validated these small-scale results at a 3 L scale, indicating the scalability of this mammalian cell culture process.

Register for this webinar to learn how DoE optimization strategies set the foundation for robust upstream bioprocessing.

Join Jean-Marc Guedon, Director of Application Technologies, Culture Biosciences, for the live webinar on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 12pm EST (9am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Upstream Bioprocessing: DoE Optimization for CHO Cell Cultures.

