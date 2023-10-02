Upstream Process Development for Better Yield and Product Quality, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Finding ways to optimize the cost of goods with higher yield and enhanced quality is crucial for ensuring long-term commercial viability. Tweet this

Ambr® 250 high-throughput 24-way bioreactor system integrated with the MODDE DOE software and bioanalyzers can be used at different stages of upstream development and upstream process optimization. Upstream process development, especially testing media, screening feeding strategy and characterizing operating conditions is performed using the resource-efficient tool.

The application of bioreactor vessels with similar geometry and aspect ratio is encouraged to simplify the scaling process between bioreactors. The identification of potential critical process parameters using multi-parallel bioreactors is followed by the definition of acceptable operation ranges. The qualifying mini-scale systems are also used as the scale-down model to mimic the process at larger scales and determine the design space based on the rich statistically relevant data. The generation of reproducible and scalable data shortens the tech transfer timeline for accelerated delivery of products to patients.

Join this webinar where Dr. Ali Abghari will discuss the importance of upstream process development in elevating titer and quality, as well as achieving a robust, scalable process.

Join Ali Abghari, PhD, Senior Scientist, Aragen, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Upstream Process Development for Better Yield and Product Quality.

