Upswing Health Recognized as Quarterfinalist for the Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards

Healthcare startup focused on musculoskeletal care one of 16 companies chosen from an initial global submission pool of 1,500

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upswing Health, a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care platform, today announced its selection as a quarterfinalist for the prestigious Digital Health Awards, presented by the Digital Health Hub Foundation. Upswing Health was chosen as a quarterfinalist for the "Best in Class in Surgical Transformation" category.

Upswing's mission is to ensure that every patient has equitable and convenient access to high-quality care using Upswing's innovative virtual front door to evidence-based solutions and personalized support. The Digital Health Awards celebrate organizations that demonstrate excellence in leveraging digital advancements to enhance healthcare services and patient outcomes. As a quarterfinalist, Upswing Health stands out for its commitment to relentlessly and continuously seeking a better way.

This recognition highlights the company's dedication to upending the status quo in musculoskeletal care delivery.

"We are both humbled and thrilled to have been selected as a quarterfinalist by Digital Health Hub Foundation in the Best in Class in Surgical Transformation category," said Dr. Jay Kimmel, Upswing Health's CEO and Co-Founder. "Given the caliber of previous recipients, being named a quarterfinalist is a very significant milestone in our journey."

From a substantial pool of over 1,500 submissions, only the most promising 16 quarterfinalists per category, per track have advanced to this stage.

"This year has been our most competitive yet, as we've received a great surge in submissions, numbering in the thousands, pouring in from companies around the world," said Mark Goldstein, Chairman of Digital Health Hub Foundation. "We are so impressed by the pioneering work in digital health happening on a global scale. Congratulations to all of our quarterfinalists on their notable success."

Finalists will be announced on September 22, 2023. Winners will be announced at the Grand Finale taking place at HLTH on the Moon Stage on October 9, 2023.

About Upswing Health:

Upswing Health is a healthcare startup founded by orthopedic surgeons to solve the waste and inefficiency of America's multi-billion-dollar crisis in MSK care with a radical re-reinvention of the delivery system – for individuals and employers. Upswing replaces the current model which forces the injured with limited access to struggle through time-consuming and costly options for their care. Upswing's digital platform replaces that broken system with a better way using a proprietary AI-driven symptom assessment tool that rapidly triages patients to an Upswing coach as the virtual front door to MSK care. This alone resolves nearly 80% of all cases; for those with more complex problems, a telehealth visit with an orthopedic specialist is arranged within 24 hours. Further, Upswing's motion capture technology analyzes a patient's baseline functional level, and tracks their improvement over time, which reinforces Upswing's model of efficacy, to both users and customers. Patients stay in Upswing's ecosystem for the entirety of their journey – from injury to full recovery. For more information on Upswing Health, please visit: http://www.upswinghealth.com.

