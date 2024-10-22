Uptime Legal Systems Acquires LexCloud, Expanding Services Across North America

This acquisition marks Uptime's continued expansion into the Canadian market and strengthens its position as North America's preeminent legal technology services provider. Post this

"This union is a natural fit," said Dennis Dimka, CEO of Uptime Legal Systems. "We've long admired LexCloud's leadership in the Canadian market. Their deep understanding of the unique needs of Canadian law firms complements our existing services perfectly."

The combined entity will leverage its expanded resources and shared industry knowledge to offer an enhanced suite of cloud-based solutions and managed IT services across North America. This integration is expected to drive innovation and improve service delivery for its law firm clientele.

Mike Dewdney, CEO of LexCloud, expressed enthusiasm about the merger: "Joining forces with Uptime aligns with our vision for the future of legal technology. Together, we'll continue to push boundaries and deliver cutting-edge solutions that help law firms thrive in the digital age."

This strategic move comes at a time when law firms increasingly seek comprehensive, secure, and efficient technology solutions to manage their practices. The acquisition is poised to meet this growing demand by combining the strengths of both companies.

Uptime Legal Systems, recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., offers a range of services including private cloud hosting, managed IT, and practice management solutions. LexCloud has built a strong reputation in Canada for its specialized legal technology services and cloud hosting solutions.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

