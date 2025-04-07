Uptime Legal Systems Expands LexWorkplace SaaS to Canada, Delivering Onshore Data Sovereignty for Canadian Law Firms

"With the launch of LexWorkplace in Canada, we are proud to offer a robust SaaS solution that not only streamlines legal workflows but also guarantees that client and other sensitive information remains within Canada." — Dennis Dimka, CEO at Uptime Legal Systems Post this

This strategic expansion is further strengthened by Uptime's recent acquisition of LexCloud, a leading Canadian Cloud Service Provider (CSP) and Managed Service Provider (MSP). The integration of LexCloud's local expertise and infrastructure into Uptime's operations reinforces its commitment to delivering reliable, secure, and regionally compliant legal technology solutions.

By extending LexWorkplace's availability to Canada, Uptime combines cutting-edge capabilities with local data compliance. The platform's integration with LexCloud's established infrastructure provides Canadian firms a seamless path to modern matter-centric document and email management while maintaining the highest standards of data sovereignty.

For additional information about LexWorkplace and its new Canadian offering, please visit LexWorkplace.com or contact [email protected].

About Uptime Legal Systems

Uptime Legal Systems is a premier provider of legal technology solutions dedicated to streamlining the practice of law. LexWorkplace is a cloud-based document and email management system designed exclusively for law firms. With a strong focus on data security, compliance, and ease of use, Uptime Legal Systems empowers legal professionals to manage their workflows more efficiently while ensuring that sensitive information is protected.

Media Contact

