Uptiv Health Unveils Its Patient-Centric App For Enhanced Infusion Therapy Experience

Uptiv Health's Innovative Digital Platform Elevates Patient Care with Personalized Features and Real-Time Communication

DETROIT, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recently recognized by Galen Growth as one of HealthTech's 250 most promising early-stage digital health ventures in 2023, Uptiv Health, a leader in whole-person infusion care, has introduced an innovative patient engagement application. It includes features designed to empower the patient and extend the care provided by Uptiv beyond the four walls of an infusion center.

Since its August 2023 launch, Uptiv Health has experienced consistent growth in patients receiving infusion therapy at their Westland, MI location. The complimentary patient app has received widespread acclaim and adoption, consistently earning 5-star reviews on Google and app stores. Patients praise the comfortable clinic setting, caring staff, personalized experience, easy onboarding, and user-friendly app.

"Our vision at Uptiv Health has always been to place patients at the heart of everything we do, and our app is a crucial step in realizing this vision," said Torben Nielsen, CEO of Uptiv Health. "By integrating technology with patient-centered care, we're not just enhancing the infusion therapy experience, we're transforming the entire healthcare journey into a more human, personalized, and accessible one. This app embodies our commitment to empowering patients with the tools and support they need for better health outcomes."

Uptiv Health's app, accessible via iOS, Android, and web, introduces key innovative features for a holistic patient experience:

Real-Time Communication: Patients can easily communicate with the clinical team through the app for quick responses via secure chat and video sessions.

Appointment Management: Timely reminders assist patients in staying on track with their infusion therapy schedule, reducing cancellations and no-shows.

Digital Check-In and Onboarding: Patients can digitally check in from home, sign consent forms, fill out onboarding forms, and access important documents.

Personalized Infusion Preferences: Patients can customize their infusion experience, specifying preferences such as room temperature, entertainment options, and drink and snack choices, and notify the care team if they're bringing a guest.

Access to medical history: Patients can see their medical history, inclusive of medications, allergies, infusion notes, and care summaries.

Community and Care Circles: Fostering unified care and collaboration, patients can add caregivers to their profile, ensuring everyone is informed and involved.

Care Planning and Coordination: The care team can set care goals with patients, assess their needs, and work toward those goals through tailored activities.

Transparent Billing and In-App Payment: Patients can view co-pay amounts and make payments directly through the app, simplifying the financial aspects of their care.

Marina Simonian, Head of Product for Uptiv Health, noted strong patient app engagement, with 100% of patients having utilized the app to complete their onboarding paperwork, sign consent forms, and share their infusion preferences with the care team.

"Multiple patients have also used it to pay their copays or message with the team to change an appointment date or ask a question," said Simonian. "We're very encouraged by this high adoption rate as it reflects the growing demand for consumer-grade digital solutions in healthcare settings, as well as the readiness of patients to embrace such technologies."

In conclusion, as healthcare continues to embrace digital transformation, Uptiv Health's app stands out through its patient-centric design and seamless integration with the in-person treatment experience. It exemplifies how technology can enhance patient care, ensuring a hassle-free, transparent, and empowering journey toward better health.

Uptiv Health invites patients and healthcare professionals to join them as the company continues to innovate and transform the infusion industry. Learn more about Uptiv Health at https://www.uptivhealth.com/ and follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Uptiv Health

Uptiv Health redefines infusion therapy for patients suffering from chronic conditions. Providing a hybrid experience with comfortable, highly personalized in-person care and a consumer-friendly digital platform, Uptiv Health ensures patients' overall well-being. The platform simplifies onboarding, communication, appointments, payments, and symptom monitoring. Uptiv Health accepts Medicare, is in-network with most health insurance plans in Michigan, and provides transparent upfront pricing at a substantially lower cost than traditional hospital infusion treatment centers.

Media Contact

Marina Simonian, Uptiv Health, 1 7342030176, [email protected], https://www.uptivhealth.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Uptiv Health