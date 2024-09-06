Uptown Cheapskate Named a Most Profitable Franchise of 2024 by Franchise Business Review

We are honored to be selected by FBR as one of the most profitable franchise brands," remarked Tyler Gordon, Co-CEO of BaseCamp Franchising. "This award is a testament to our strong foundation of support and the dedication of our vibrant community of Uptown Cheapskate franchisees. Post this

"We are honored to be selected by FBR as one of the most profitable franchise brands," remarked Tyler Gordon, Co-CEO of BaseCamp Franchising. "At Uptown Cheapskate and its sister brand Kid to Kid, we measure success based on the profitability, manageability and growth of our stores. This award is a testament not only to our strong foundation of systems and support, but more importantly, to the dedication of our vibrant, collaborative community of franchisees across the country."

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings semi-annually, as well as industry reports throughout the year.

"Owner satisfaction, profitability and long-term return on your investment are three of the most critical factors anyone should consider before investing in any franchise business," said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. "Most franchise businesses — like any new business — require several years of hard work before they start to really take off, but if you take the time to do your research, you have a much better chance of finding an opportunity that can help you attain significant wealth over time. The companies on the list of the Most Profitable Franchises offer a better than average shot at growing your income and received the highest ratings from current franchise owners on our independent satisfaction survey."

About Uptown Cheapskate

Uptown Cheapskate stands at the forefront of the resale industry with a combination of value, assortment and sustainability like nobody else. With >130 franchised locations nationwide and an additional 40+ stores under development, Uptown has also emerged as the fastest-growing resale brand in the United States. At Uptown Cheapskate, customers are greeted with an expansive selection of gently used, fashionable items, all at unbeatable prices. When you then consider Uptown's beautifully designed, boutique shopping experience, our stores deliver a customer experience that is truly impossible to replicate. Owning an Uptown store is also big business. With robust support systems and cutting-edge technology that has been refined over 30+ years, Uptown Cheapskate has developed a business model that is both highly efficient and highly profitable. To learn more about Uptown Cheapskate and the path to franchise ownership, please visit our website at uptowncheapskatefranchise.com.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit franchisebusinessreview.com/page/digital-guides/. To learn more about FBR's research, please visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com

