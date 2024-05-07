Uptycs Leads CNAPP Market; Addresses Critical Customer Needs with Risk Prioritization, Mitigation and AI Integration

"As our customers rapidly shift towards more dynamic, responsive security solutions that cater to the unique demands of hybrid cloud infrastructures, we are setting the standard for AI integration," said Ganesh Pai, Founder and CEO, Uptycs Post this

The future of AI-driven cloud security is not just about protection—it's about enabling smarter, proactive defenses against ever-evolving threats. Such proactive security requires a robust risk prioritization and mitigation strategy. Uptycs' unified risk prioritization approach analyzes security signals, not just agentless posture management and static risk, but also through runtime insights and shift-left visibility to eliminate blind spots. The company delivers several innovative features to streamline hybrid cloud risk prioritization and mitigation:

Unified Risk Prioritization: Uptycs combines static agentless posture management with runtime security insights from cloud and container workloads to help security teams prioritize critical risks, vulnerabilities, threats and attack paths in real-time.

Real-time Workload Protection: Uptycs can automatically stop cryptominers , reverse shells and other malicious activity on any cloud or on-prem workload in real-time by blocking them at the initial access stage of the kill chain, safeguarding business integrity and protecting "crown jewel" data assets.

Shift Left Prevention: Uptycs reduces risk through shift left policies that only allow hardened artifacts into your cloud runtime. Security teams can define flexible policies based on select criteria, including the posture of the software pipeline and key developer activity.

"Our customers tell us that our unified risk management platform, be it on-prem or in the cloud, combined with cloud workload protection, real-time remediation and shift-left prevention allows them to reduce alert fatigue, operate with more efficiency and protect their business with greater resiliency," said Ganesh Pai, Founder and CEO, Uptycs.

Protecting AI Workloads and Leveraging AI for Deeper Insights

Uptycs possesses a unique vision of AI and understands clearly how this technology is transforming CNAPPs and cloud workload protection platforms (CWPP) by enhancing customers' ability to secure hybrid cloud environments against sophisticated threats. Some CNAPP solutions aren't well-suited for the complexity behind protecting AI systems and cannot provide real-time protection for AI workloads and the software pipelines that power them. Uptycs is harnessing AI to protect customer's AI assets and workloads through its product offerings, features and partnerships, which include the following:

AI-Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), which scans AI systems for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, ensuring that AI cloud and development infrastructures are properly protected and compliant with security mandates.

AI-Cloud Workload Protection (AI-CWP), which, unlike traditional workload protection, is equipped to handle the unique demands of AI workloads, such as the real-time tracking of ephemeral, short-lived workloads, like data processing jobs or model training steps.

Integration of GenAI to augment customer's threat operations by summarizing detections and enhancing cyber asset discovery.

Partnership with Microsoft Co-pilot for Security to expand Uptycs' AI ecosystem and help mutual customers respond to threats quickly.

"As our customers rapidly shift towards more dynamic, responsive security solutions that cater to the unique demands of hybrid cloud infrastructures, we are setting the standard for AI integration," Pai reinforces. "We commend our customers for seeing the potential in our AI capabilities to enhance their security posture and threat operations."

Uptycs enhances teamwork and accelerates threat response, ensuring comprehensive protection for the enterprise digital landscape, going beyond other market solutions. Visit the Uptycs' RSA Conference booth #427 or schedule a meeting to learn why customers, like SEI, Paypal, IBM and Netflix, choose Uptycs to secure their hybrid cloud environments.

About Uptycs

Uptycs is the leading cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) for hybrid cloud environments, enabling unified cybersecurity across the entire application and infrastructure lifecycle. From the software pipelines that build applications to the cloud workloads that run them, Uptycs provides comprehensive protection through a single console, data lake, and policy framework.

With a commitment to DevSecOps excellence, Uptycs brings together diverse teams to master threat operations, ensure compliance, and reduce risk across clouds, containers, and software pipelines. By harnessing the power of security data, Uptycs delivers correlated insights that enable decisive actions to elevate cybersecurity standards.

First-generation CNAPP solutions don't have all the data needed to manage and prioritize risk. Uptycs revolutionizes cloud security by integrating advanced risk mitigation and AI technologies. This approach not only identifies critical threats but also proactively safeguards enterprise AI infrastructure and workloads. As a pioneer in the industry, Uptycs is continuously setting new standards for enterprise security and compliance integration.

Ready to unify and scale your hybrid cloud security? Uptycs brings teams together to optimize security operations, ensure compliance, and accelerate remediation across workloads, clouds, Kubernetes, and software pipelines – all from a single security console, policy framework, and data lake. Unify your cloud security strategy with Uptycs. Learn how at: https://www.uptycs.com

