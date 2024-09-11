Uptycs Redefines Hybrid Cloud Security by Protecting Every Workload From Dev to runtime

The challenges we see organizations facing and the direction we see the market going reaffirms our strategic vision to 'do CNAPP differently'. We are on a mission to provide continuous protection across all on-prem and cloud infrastructures, from dev to runtime. Post this

"The challenges we see organizations facing and the direction we see the market going reaffirms our strategic vision to 'do CNAPP differently'. We are on a mission to provide continuous protection across all on-prem and cloud infrastructures, from dev to runtime," says Ganesh Pai, CEO and Co-Founder of Uptycs. "These recognitions reinforce Uptycs as a key player in the CNAPP market and forecast our next phase of growth as we enable organizations to continuously focus on attack signals and loop back to operational risks."

As stated by Gartner in the Market Guide for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms, "By 2029, 60% of enterprises that do not deploy a unified CNAPP solution within their cloud architecture will lack extensive visibility into the cloud attack surface and consequently fail to achieve their desired zero-trust goals." Uptycs' recognizes that security is essential at every stage of application development and in response, stands out from other vendors by normalizing data right from collection; ensuring that, regardless of source, data can be correlated to deliver a comprehensive view of compliance and produce intricate detection patterns that link data across stages of the CI/CD pipeline and runtime environments.

Viewing the dev to runtime lifecycle as a continuum, Uptycs is enabling true workload protection by providing a more secure development pipeline and process, while also protecting against malicious attacks with runtime detection and protection. This unique approach resulted in Uptycs being selected as a finalist in the Best Cloud Workload Protection Solution category of the SC Awards, a program that recognizes the most successful and innovative companies in the world.

About Uptycs

Uptycs is the leading cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) for hybrid cloud environments, enabling unified cybersecurity across the entire application and infrastructure lifecycle. From the software pipelines that build applications to the cloud workloads that run them, Uptycs provides comprehensive protection through a single console, data lake, and policy framework.

With a commitment to DevSecOps excellence, Uptycs brings together diverse teams to master threat operations, ensure compliance, and reduce risk across clouds, containers, and software pipelines. By harnessing the power of security data, Uptycs delivers correlated insights that enable decisive actions to elevate cybersecurity standards.

First-generation CNAPP solutions don't have all the data needed to manage and prioritize risk. Uptycs revolutionizes cloud security by integrating advanced risk mitigation and AI technologies. This approach not only identifies critical threats, but also proactively safeguards enterprise AI infrastructure and workloads. As a pioneer in the industry, Uptycs is continuously setting new standards for enterprise security and compliance integration.

Ready to unify and scale your hybrid cloud security? Uptycs brings teams together to optimize security operations, ensure compliance, and accelerate remediation across workloads, clouds, Kubernetes, and software pipelines – all from a single security console, policy framework, and data lake. Unify your cloud security strategy with Uptycs.

