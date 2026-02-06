Upward Bound House Mourns the Loss of Beloved Advocate and Supporter Catherine O'Hara

While Catherine is universally celebrated for her extraordinary career and indelible contributions to film and television, she was also deeply and personally committed to ensuring families experiencing homelessness had stability, dignity, and a place to call home. Over many years, her involvement with Upward Bound House was hands-on and heartfelt—working alongside staff, preparing homes, and quietly supporting countless families.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upward Bound House mourns the passing of Catherine O'Hara, a dear friend, steadfast supporter, and passionate advocate for children and families experiencing homelessness. Catherine's generosity of spirit, leadership, and unwavering commitment leave an enduring mark on our organization and the community we serve.

For many years, Catherine stood alongside Upward Bound House, championing programs that uplift families and create pathways to stability and opportunity. She was a long-time supporter of Home Run for Kids, our annual 5K race in Brentwood, and a devoted advocate of the Angel Awards, our signature gala honoring those who advance our mission. Through her hands-on involvement, Catherine worked directly alongside Upward Bound House to help prepare homes and support families as they moved toward stability—leaving an indelible mark on the lives of our clients and their children.

"Catherine was deeply compassionate and unwavering in her belief that every unhoused child and family deserves dignity and opportunity," said Christine Mirsay-Glasco, CEO of Upward Bound House. "She gave her time, her voice, and her heart to this work, and her legacy will continue to shape our community for years to come."

We grieve the loss of an incredibly brave and talented individual who helped pave the way for so many in our community. At the same time, we are profoundly grateful for Catherine's lasting legacy — one rooted in generosity, advocacy, and a deep belief in the potential of every unhoused child and family.

Professionally accomplished and deeply principled, Catherine believed in investing in outcomes — not just services — for families our systems have too often left behind. Her advocacy reflected a profound understanding that lasting change is built through dignity, partnership, and sustained commitment.

Our hearts are with Catherine's loved ones during this difficult time. May her memory be a blessing and a call to continue the work she so passionately supported.

