Upward for Children and Families Expands Inclusive Programs for Medically Fragile Children

"Our mission is to create a community where every child feels supported, empowered, and celebrated," says Alisa Chatinsky, Interim CEO of Upward AZ.

Upward's specialized school serves medically fragile children ages 3 to 21, with Arizona-certified special education teachers, small class sizes, and a team of skilled aides. The program provides on-site physical, occupational, and speech therapy, led by licensed therapists and in-house assistants to support students throughout the school day. Qualified families can receive financial support through the Arizona Department of Education's Empowerment Scholarship.

"I've sent both of my sons to Upward and can not say enough positive things about it," says parent Jayson Mercado. "They were in the Newborns, 1s, and 2s rooms at various points, and the staff in each room truly felt like family. Watching my boys grow and learn in this environment has truly been a blessing, and Upward gets my highest recommendation!"

The inclusive childcare program, awarded a Quality First rating by First Things First, serves children from six weeks to five years old, setting a high standard for safety and engagement in Arizona. This program allows children with and without disabilities to interact and learn together, fostering inclusivity from an early age. Upward's licensed childcare program exceeds state standards for learning and development, and the team is actively working to increase its Quality First rating in 2024. In addition to private pay, Upward is an Arizona Department of Security childcare provider for low-income families.

"Upward AZ is more than a place of learning; it's a compassionate space for children and families," says Madeline Goodman, Director of Education of Upward AZ. "Every program we offer is built on the belief that all children deserve opportunities to flourish. Our mission is to support the whole child, no matter their abilities or background."

To support children of all abilities, Upward AZ offers adaptive facilities, including a large, wheelchair-accessible playground with adaptive swings, tricycles, and scooters. Padded flooring and open spaces allow for freedom of movement and engagement. Additionally, Just for Kids, located on Upward's campus, provides specialized physical, occupational, feeding, music, and speech therapy to enhance the learning environment. Soon, these resources will be supplemented by in-class music and pet therapies.

"Our adaptive playground and therapy resources are a vital part of our campus," says Chatinsky. "We've created an environment where children can feel confident and caregivers can feel reassured that their children are in safe hands."

Upward encourages parents to tour the campus and meet the dedicated team. Tours provide an opportunity for families to experience the inclusive setting, observe classrooms in action, and learn about the enrollment process, which is designed to support each child's unique goals and needs.

With the next open enrollment period underway, Upward AZ invites families to explore this safe, welcoming space and join a community dedicated to empowering children of all abilities.

To learn more or schedule a tour, please visit http://www.upwardaz.org.

