Upwing Energy Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Production of its Subsurface Compressor System

Upwing Energy, a leader in advanced compression technology for the oil and gas industry, has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for the production of its Subsurface Compressor Systems for improved natural gas production and recoverability, demonstrating the high caliber of its quality management system.

CERRITOS, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upwing Energy, a leader in advanced compression technology for the oil and gas industry, today announced that it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for the production of its Subsurface Compressor Systems, demonstrating the high caliber of its quality management system. Upwing's compressor systems are deployed in gas wells worldwide to increase production, enhance recovery and improve operational efficiency.

The certification was issued by Perry Johnson Registrars Inc. (PJR), which is accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB). The certification provides independent verification that Upwing's production processes operate under a consistent, structured, risk-based quality management system aligned with internationally recognized standards.

"This certification reflects the discipline, rigor and engineering excellence embedded in our manufacturing and production processes," said K-C Chen, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer at Upwing Energy. "Such excellence, enables our technologies to perform reliably in demanding downhole environments, maximizing gas production and field economics for our clients."

Upwing Energy's Subsurface Compressor Systems are installed in gas wells to reduce bottomhole flowing pressure and increase production without the footprint, capital and infrastructure requirements of traditional surface compressors. The company's technology is designed to operate in high-temperature, high-pressure environments while maintaining reliable performance.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification process included a comprehensive audit of Upwing Energy's quality management system, covering production controls, supplier management, risk assessment, documentation practices, performance monitoring and continuous improvement initiatives.

For natural gas producers seeking scalable and reliable production enhancement solutions, ISO 9001:2015 certification provides additional assurance that Upwing Energy's production processes meet internationally recognized quality management standards, further supporting the company's operations across major gas producing regions.

Upwing Energy will continue to strengthen its operational excellence framework as it expands deployment of its Subsurface Compressor Systems across global gas assets.

About Upwing Energy

Upwing Energy is the leading energy tech innovator and service company for responsibly sourced natural gas. Upwing provides a comprehensive integrated End2End (E2E) service, leveraging innovative subsurface compression technology to help natural gas companies of all sizes boost the production and recoverability of natural gas from existing wells while lowering emissions intensity. The company was formed in 2015 as an innovative offshoot of Calnetix Technologies, a recognized industry leader in high-speed systems, supplying high-speed permanent magnet motors and generators, magnetic bearings and variable speed drives (VSDs) over the past two decades to a wide variety of industries throughout the world.

Media Contact

Talia Demir, Upwing Energy, 1 562-474-8184, [email protected], www.upwingenergy.com

SOURCE Upwing Energy