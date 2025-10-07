Upwing Energy Announces Expansion of Its California and Texas Facilities to Support Growing Global Client Base

Upwing Energy, a gas tech innovator and service company, today announced the recent expansion of its California and Texas facilities. The significant milestone comes on the heels of a growing global client base, now spanning the Continental United States, South America, North Africa and the Middle East, for which the company has doubled its team of experts over the last two years.

CERRITOS, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upwing Energy, a gas tech innovator and service company, today announced the recent expansion of its California and Texas facilities. The significant milestone comes on the heels of a growing global client base, now spanning the Continental United States, South America, North Africa and the Middle East, for which the company has doubled its team of experts over the last two years.

"This significant milestone comes as a result of the hard work and commitment of our employees and the valuable support of our customers and partners," said President and CEO, Herman Artinian. "These new facilities not only enable Upwing to better support its existing clients but also highlight the industry's need for a solution that improves the performance of existing natural gas assets to meet increasing global energy demand in a safe, clean and economical manner."

Upwing's headquarters and product operations facility is located in Cerritos, California and has state-of-the-art test facilities for the company's Subsurface Compressor System (SCS). All SCS units are manufactured in this facility and undergo a number of tests on a component and system level to validate performance prior to installation in a client's well.

The company provides the SCS through its End2End service, a comprehensive natural gas production service offering hassle-free management of production equipment, operations and data. Upwing's Service Operations facility is located just west of the energy corridor in Houston, Texas. This new facility is nearly six times the size of the company's pervious Houston facilities, allowing for a more substantial base for the company's field operations personnel, training and technical inventory. Upwing's Texas facility will also conduct operational life testing of SCS.

In celebration of the significant job growth and economic impact of its expansion, the company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and event at its California facility for its employees, stakeholders, partners and key individuals from the local community on Oct. 2

About Upwing Energy

Upwing Energy is the leading energy tech innovator and service company for responsibly sourced natural gas. Upwing provides a comprehensive integrated End2End (E2E) service, leveraging innovative subsurface compression technology to help natural gas companies of all sizes boost the production and recoverability of natural gas from existing wells while lowering emissions intensity. The company was formed in 2015 as an innovative offshoot of Calnetix Technologies, a recognized industry leader in high-speed systems, supplying high-speed permanent magnet motors and generators, magnetic bearings and variable speed drives (VSDs) over the past two decades to a wide variety of industries throughout the world.

