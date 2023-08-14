Upwing Energy Announces New Enhanced Production Simulator™ (EPS) Capabilities for Optimizing Gas Well Performance

Upwing Energy, the energy-tech innovator and service company for responsibly sourced natural gas, today announced significant advancements to its Enhanced Production Simulator™ (EPS).

CERRITOS, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upwing Energy, the energy-tech innovator and service company for responsibly sourced natural gas, today announced significant advancements to its Enhanced Production Simulator™ (EPS), a critical tool to simulate gas production and well response when leveraging Upwing's patented Subsurface Compression System™ (SCS).

Following a series of successful trials, the EPS now accurately predicts multiphase behavior and optimizes the effects of phase change, liquid drop out, placement of the SCS and wellbore geometry. Upwing's EPS previously proved effective in evaluating the production enhancement achieved with subsurface compression, and in predicting reservoir response.

Upwing's progress in expanding the capabilities of the EPS came through increased deployments of the SCS into client wells. Through each deployment, Upwing gained valuable insights leading to ongoing development and optimization of the simulator.

Through this collaborative process, Upwing notably achieved a deeper understanding of multiphase behavior and its impact on gas well performance. The EPS now incorporates these learnings, enabling accurate prediction of phase change phenomena and liquid drop out. By optimizing SCS placement and wellbore geometry based on these predictions, operators can maximize production rates and enhance well recoverability to a greater degree.

"We know the Enhanced Production Simulator™ (EPS) is an incredibly powerful tool to enable operators to recover more gas from their wells using the Subsurface Compression System™ (SCS). Each time we equip the EPS with a new capability, we're empowering increasingly more production returns for our clients," said David Biddick, Director of Technical Field Operations for Upwing Energy. "While we celebrate the success we have achieved in further understanding multiphase behavior and optimizing gas well performance, we recognize that there is always more to learn. We're continuing to pursue ongoing research and collaboration to further strengthen the EPS and provide our clients with cutting-edge solutions to meet their evolving needs."

Upwing Energy's EPS is a simulator tool used in conjunction with the SCS, an artificial lift solution which increases natural gas production and recoverability, while minimizing greenhouse gas emissions associated with production. Use of the SCS is available within Upwing's End2End Service, encompassing analysis and predictions, planning and completions, deployment and startup, and operations and monitoring.

About Upwing Energy

The leading energy tech innovator and service company for responsibly sourced natural gas, Upwing Energy provides a comprehensive integrated End2End (E2E) service, leveraging world-leading subsurface compression technology to help natural gas companies of all sizes boost the production and recoverability of natural gas from existing wells while lowering emissions intensity. The company was formed in 2015 as an innovative offshoot of Calnetix Technologies, the leader in high-speed rotating systems, and exists to secure global energy needs in an economically and environmentally sustainable way. For additional information, visit: https://www.upwingenergy.com/.

