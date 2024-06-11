Upwing Energy Collaborates with Equinor to Qualify Subsurface Compressor System™ (SCS) for Offshore Deployment

Upwing Energy, a gas tech innovator and service company, today announced a new collaboration with Equinor, the Norwegian energy company, who has invested in Upwing through Equinor Ventures, to qualify its Subsurface Compressor System™ (SCS) at Equinor's Kårstø test facility for offshore deployment. This collaboration aims to conduct comprehensive testing, including endurance testing, performance testing, and functional testing, to validate the SCS's capabilities under representative conditions.
CERRITOS, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upwing Energy, a gas tech innovator and service company, today announced a new collaboration with Equinor, the Norwegian energy company, who has invested in Upwing through Equinor Ventures, to qualify its Subsurface Compressor System™ (SCS) at Equinor's Kårstø test facility for offshore deployment. This collaboration aims to conduct comprehensive testing, including endurance testing, performance testing, and functional testing, to validate the SCS's capabilities under representative conditions.
Derived in part from the proprietary technologies of former parent company Calnetix Technologies, the SCS offers significant advantages in gas production enhancement, reservoir optimization and emissions reduction, paving the way for a more sustainable and reliable energy future. The SCS is the first tool of its kind to create effective drawdown through a downhole compressor.
Equinor's Kårstø test facility, renowned for its state-of-the-art infrastructure and rigorous testing protocols, provides an ideal environment for assessing the SCS's endurance, performance and functionality. Upwing Energy and Equinor will work closely to ensure the SCS's readiness for commercial deployment and operation offshore.
"Equinor has always been visionary in its approach to energy technology, and shares our belief that innovation holds the key to achieving the many economic and sustainability goals for our energy ecosystem," said Herman Artinian, CEO at Upwing Energy. "This collaboration will provide an advanced testing ground simulating real-world offshore conditions, prime the SCS for wider commercial deployment and significantly scale its impact."
"Upwing Energy's technology and its potential to accelerate and increase natural gas well production match our commitment for long-term value creation for the Norwegian Continental Shelf, " said Torstein Grøstad Project leader from Equinor. "We are pleased to embark on the path towards qualification and offshore deployment of this powerful technology together with Upwing Energy."
About Upwing Energy
The leading gas tech innovator and service company for responsibly sourced natural gas, Upwing Energy provides a comprehensive integrated End2End (E2E) service, leveraging world-leading subsurface compression technology to help natural gas companies of all sizes boost the production and recoverability of natural gas from existing wells while lowering emissions intensity. The company was formed in 2015 as an innovative offshoot of Calnetix Technologies, the leader in high-speed rotating systems, and exists to secure global energy needs in an economically and environmentally sustainable way. For additional information, visit: https://www.upwingenergy.com/.
About Equinor
Equinor is an international energy company committed to long-term value creation in a low-carbon future.
Our purpose is to turn natural resources into energy for people and progress for society. Equinor's portfolio of projects encompasses oil and gas, renewables and low-carbon solutions, with an ambition of becoming a net-zero energy company by 2050. Headquartered in Stavanger (Norway), Equinor is the leading operator on the Norwegian continental shelf. We are present in around 30 countries worldwide.
