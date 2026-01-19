Upwing Energy Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Ahmed Elbehery as Vice President of Service Operations for MENA and Central Asia

Addition enhances the company's capacity to provide services to its growing global client base.

CERRITOS, Calif., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upwing Energy, gas-tech innovator and service company, today announced the appointment of Ahmed Elbehery as Vice President of Service Operations for the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia regions. Mr. Elbehery joins Upwing following an extensive career of more than 25 years in the oil and gas industry, of which over two decades have been focused on artificial lift.

His appointment follows Upwing's recent expansion of its United States facilities, including California's Headquarters and Product Operations office and Texas' Service Operations office.

Prior to joining Upwing, Mr. Elbehery served as Region Vice President of Oil Field Service Equipment for the Sub Sahara Africa region at Baker Hughes. In this role, he oversaw all product lines within the region and drove profitability by expanding market share, optimization and standardization. Previously, he held multiple positions at Wood Group ESP, GE Oil and Gas and Baker Hughes a GE Company which, are now known as Baker Hughes Company, advancing from Regional Sales Manager for artificial lift in MENA and some parts of Asia to Regional Product Line Director for the same locations. Mr. Elbehery's recent experience is accompanied by numerous roles across Engineering, Operations and Country Management in the industry.

In his role at Upwing, Mr. Elbehery will execute regional strategy, manage operations and ensure delivery of quality services following HSE standards. He will be instrumental in providing Upwing's comprehensive natural gas production service to its growing client base in the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia.

"Ahmed's appointment comes at an exciting time for Upwing," said Herman Artinian, CEO of Upwing Energy. "As we continue scaling our global operations, Ahmed's deep expertise in the oil and gas sector and client focused mindset will be essential to achieving Upwing's purpose of securing global energy needs in an economically and environmentally sustainable way."

About Upwing Energy

Upwing Energy is the leading energy tech innovator and service company for responsibly sourced natural gas. Upwing provides a comprehensive integrated End2End (E2E) service, leveraging innovative subsurface compression technology to help natural gas companies of all sizes boost the production and recoverability of natural gas from existing wells while lowering emissions intensity. The company was formed in 2015 as an innovative offshoot of Calnetix Technologies, a recognized industry leader in high-speed systems, supplying high-speed permanent magnet motors and generators, magnetic bearings and variable speed drives (VSDs) over the past two decades to a wide variety of industries throughout the world.

