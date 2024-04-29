Upwing Energy to Display Subsurface Compressor System™ and Compressor Module at the 2024 Offshore Technology Conference

The leading gas tech innovator and service company for responsibly sourced natural gas, Upwing Energy, will be attending the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) at NGR Park in Houston, Texas from May 6-9, 2024 to display its Subsurface Compressor System™ (SCS).

CERRITOS, Calif., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upwing Energy, a gas tech innovator and service company, will be attending the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) at NGR Park in Houston, Texas from May 6-9, 2024 to display its Subsurface Compressor System™ (SCS). The SCS is the first tool of its kind to create increased drawdown through a downhole compressor, resulting in increased gas production ranging from 20 to 200+% and increased reserves from 20 to 70+%, depending on well conditions.

Upwing will be located at booth #1309, exhibiting the Subsurface Compressor System™ (SCS) display unit, along with a hands-on display of the system's compressor module. The SCS display is rotating with a cutaway of the hybrid compressor and magnetic coupling located above the high-speed permanent magnet (PM) motor. The hands-on compressor unit includes a clear sleeve and handle, where attendees can turn the blades of the compressor and experience interactively how the technology operates.

Upwing's presence at the conference follows several significant growth milestones for the company, including notable reliability testing, manufacturing advancements, IP developments, and a clientele announcement. Upwing recently announced a new deal with Empresa Nacional del Petróleo (ENAP), the Chilean energy company, to deploy its first Subsurface Compressor System™ (SCS) in South America.

Established in 1969, the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) has played a crucial role in bringing together energy professionals from all corners of the globe to exchange ideas and innovations, engage in discussions and debates, and reach consensus on key challenges in the offshore energy sector. OTC attendees are invited to visit Upwing Energy to learn more about the company's innovations and energy solutions.

The leading energy tech innovator and service company for responsibly sourced natural gas, Upwing Energy provides a comprehensive integrated End2End (E2E) service, leveraging world-leading subsurface compression technology to help natural gas companies of all sizes boost the production and recoverability of natural gas from existing wells while lowering emissions intensity. The company was formed in 2015 as an innovative offshoot of Calnetix Technologies, the leader in high-speed rotating systems, and exists to secure global energy needs in an economically and environmentally sustainable way. For additional information, visit: https://www.upwingenergy.com/.

