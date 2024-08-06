Upwing Energy to Exhibit and Display Downhole Compressor Technology at SPE Artificial Lift Conference and Exhibition - Americas

Upwing Energy, a gas tech innovator and service company, will be exhibiting at the SPE Artificial Lift Conference and Exhibition – Americas. Upwing will be located at booth #511, and will exhibit its Subsurface Compressor System™ (SCS) for improved natural gas well performance along with a hands-on display of the system's compressor module.

CERRITOS, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upwing Energy, a gas tech innovator and service company, will be exhibiting at the SPE Artificial Lift Conference and Exhibition – Americas. The event will be held in The Woodlands, Texas at the Woodlands Waterway Marriott & Convention Center from August 20-21.

The company will be located at booth #511, and will exhibit its Subsurface Compressor System™ (SCS) for improved natural gas well performance along with a hands-on display of the system's compressor module. The SCS display features a view of the rotating hybrid compressor and magnetic coupling located above the high-speed permanent magnet (PM) motor. The compressor module display provides an interactive experience and closer look at the technology.

The SCS increases production and recoverability from existing natural gas wells by decreasing bottomhole flowing pressure and causing higher reservoir drawdown. The subsurface compressor also mitigates the issue of liquid loading by increasing gas velocity at the intake and adding thermal energy at the compressor discharge.

Upwing staff will be onsite to explain its End2End service through which the company's SCS is offered. The unique business model allows Upwing to work with gas well operators from initial analysis all the way through managing daily operations and maintenance of the SCS long after it has been installed.

The SPE Artificial Lift Conference and Exhibition – Americas brings E&P innovators from major IOCs, NOCs, and independent operators together to exchange ideas to advance technical knowledge in artificial lift applications for unconventional shale developments.

About Upwing Energy

The leading energy tech innovator and service company for responsibly sourced natural gas, Upwing Energy provides a comprehensive integrated End2End (E2E) service, leveraging world-leading subsurface compression technology to help natural gas companies of all sizes boost the production and recoverability of natural gas from existing wells while lowering emissions intensity. The company was formed in 2015 as an innovative offshoot of Calnetix Technologies, the leader in high-speed rotating systems, and exists to secure global energy needs in an economically and environmentally sustainable way. For additional information, visit: https://www.upwingenergy.com/.

