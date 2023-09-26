Upwing Energy to Exhibit at SPE Gulf Coast Section Electric Submersible Pumps Symposium, Display Subsurface Compressor System™

Upwing Energy, a gas tech innovator and service company, will be exhibiting at the SPE Gulf Coast Section Electric Submersible Pumps Symposium to be held at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel and Convention Center in Texas from Oct. 2-6.

CERRITOS, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ - Upwing Energy, a gas tech innovator and service company, will be exhibiting at the SPE Gulf Coast Section Electric Submersible Pumps Symposium to be held at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel and Convention Center in Texas from Oct. 2-6.

Upwing will be located at booth #60, and will exhibit its Subsurface Compressor System™ (SCS), which increases natural gas production and recoverability from existing wells by decreasing bottom hole flowing pressure and causing higher reservoir drawdown. The rotating display unit features a cutaway of the SCS's hybrid compressor and magnetic coupling located above the high-speed permanent magnet (PM) motor.

Upwing staff will be on hand to explain the company's End2End service from initial well analysis through operations and monitoring. This service allows Upwing to manage the daily operation and maintenance of the SCS long after it has been installed and provide operators with numerous new analytical measurements of well efficiency and performance.

Upwing's SCS reduces the environmental impact associated with natural gas production by replacing traditionally leaky surface wellhead compressors with a closed system to eliminate the escape of methane, while drastically decreasing the need for drilling and fracking new unconventional wells.

The SPE Electric Submersible Pump (ESP) Symposium, established in 1982, brings together ESP technical experts from around the world to share innovative information pertaining to ESP technology, production and operations.

About Upwing Energy

The leading gas tech innovator and service company for responsibly sourced natural gas, Upwing Energy provides a comprehensive integrated End2End (E2E) service, leveraging world-leading subsurface compression technology to help natural gas companies of all sizes boost the production and recoverability of natural gas from existing wells while lowering emissions intensity. The company was formed in 2015 as an innovative offshoot of Calnetix Technologies, the leader in high-speed rotating systems, and exists to secure global energy needs in an economically and environmentally sustainable way. For additional information, visit: https://www.upwingenergy.com/.

Click here for an Upwing Energy logo

Media Contact

Talia Demir, Upwing Energy, 1 8182177298, [email protected], Upwing Energy

SOURCE Upwing Energy