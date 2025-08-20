Upwing Energy to Exhibit at SPE's 2025 Electric Submersible Pumps Symposium

Upwing Energy, a gas tech innovator and service company, will be exhibiting at the SPE Gulf Coast Section Electric Submersible Pumps Symposium and will be displaying its downhole gas compressor technology for improved natural gas well performance.

CERRITOS, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upwing Energy, a gas tech innovator and service company, will be exhibiting at the SPE Gulf Coast Section Electric Submersible Pumps Symposium. The event will be held in Galveston, Texas at the Galveston Island Convention Center from August 25-29.

Upwing will be located at booth #60 and will exhibit its Subsurface Compressor System (SCS) for improved natural gas well performance. The SCS display includes a dynamic view of the system's rotating hybrid compressor and magnetic coupling, located above the high-speed permanent magnet (PM) motor. Upwing will also be featuring a hands-on display of the SCS's compressor module, providing booth visitors with an interactive experience and closer look at the system's core component.

Upwing's SCS increases recoverability and production from existing natural gas wells by reducing bottomhole flowing pressure, causing higher reservoir drawdown. The SCS also alleviates the issue of liquid loading by increasing gas velocity at the compressor intake and adding thermal energy at the compressor discharge, enabling increased velocity and atomization of fluids.

The SCS is provided to clients through the company's End2End Service, a unique business model that allows Upwing to work with gas well operators from initial analysis through managing daily operations and maintenance of the SCS after it has been installed.

Upwing's technical experts will be on site and available to further explain the comprehensive responsibly sourced natural production service and first-of-its-kind compression technology.

The SPE Gulf Coast Section Electric Submersible Pumps Symposium brings together ESP technical experts from around the world to share innovative information pertaining to ESP technology, production and operations.

About Upwing Energy

The leading energy tech innovator and service company for responsibly sourced natural gas, Upwing Energy provides a comprehensive integrated End2End (E2E) service, leveraging world-leading subsurface compression technology to help natural gas companies of all sizes boost the production and recoverability of natural gas from existing wells while lowering emissions intensity. The company was formed in 2015 as an innovative offshoot of Calnetix Technologies, the leader in high-speed rotating systems, and exists to secure global energy needs in an economically and environmentally sustainable way. For additional information, visit: https://www.upwingenergy.com/.

