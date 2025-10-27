Upwing Energy to Present Innovative Gas Compression Technology at ADIPEC 2025

Presentation will highlight advanced technology for improving gas well performance in the Middle East and North Africa region.

CERRITOS, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upwing Energy, gas tech innovator and service company, will present a technical paper detailing the measurable benefits of innovative gas compression technology at ADIPEC 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

The technical paper entitled "Subsurface Downhole Compressor System (SCS) and Inline Compressor System (ICS) Enable Maximization of Gas and Condensate Production," describes the key components enabling the novel high-speed technologies, such as its multi-stage, multi-phase axial compressor module. The presentation will also offer valuable insights on the benefits of the SCS and ICS for gas well operators, including the ability to extract additional natural gas and condensate from mature, liquid loaded wells.

The presentation will take place on Thursday November 6th at 3:40pm in Capital Suite 13 of the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Kuo-Chiang Chen of Upwing Energy and Babar Mohammed Saleem of ADNOC will co-present the paper.

ADIPEC is a global energy platform where dialogue becomes delivery, solutions are showcased, decisions are made and collaborations are catalyzed. Through its conferences and exhibition, ADIPEC champions intelligent choices that embrace all viable energy sources, technologies and innovations to build sustainable systems that deliver energy to more people, more affordably and with lower carbon intensity.

About Upwing Energy

The leading energy tech innovator and service company for responsibly sourced natural gas, Upwing Energy provides a comprehensive integrated End2End (E2E) service, leveraging world-leading subsurface compression technology to help natural gas companies of all sizes boost the production and recoverability of natural gas from existing wells while lowering emissions intensity. The company was formed in 2015 as an innovative offshoot of Calnetix Technologies, the leader in high-speed rotating systems, and exists to secure global energy needs in an economically and environmentally sustainable way. For additional information, visit: https://www.upwingenergy.com/.

Media Contact

Talia Demir, Upwing Energy, 1 562-474-8184, [email protected], www.upwingenergy.com

