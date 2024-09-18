Upwing Energy to Present Paper With OpenField Technology on Enhancing Performance of Mature Gas Fields

Upwing Energy, a gas tech innovator and service company, will present a paper on downhole data gathering technology at the SPE Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition 2024 (ATCE).

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upwing Energy, a gas tech innovator and service company, will present a paper on downhole data gathering technology at the SPE Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition 2024 (ATCE).

The paper, entitled "Deploying Downhole Compression Technology To Enhance Gas Production and Reserves In mature US Gas Field," was written in collaboration with OpenField Technology, an innovative actor in the instrumentation of harsh environments. Upwing Energy's Principal Reservoir Engineer, Lukas Nader, will be presenting the paper on Monday, September 23 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The paper focuses on the implementation of innovative solutions to gather reliable data from below the ground and overcome challenges associated with improving performance of underperforming wells with high liquid content.

Upwing Energy has been utilizing OpenField's Downhole Production Logging Tools (PLTs) to enhance insight into the downhole environment of a well before Upwing's Subsurface Compressor System™ (SCS) is deployed.

OpenField offers a new generation of PLTs designed to offer simplified, compact and centered measurement capabilities. They are small, reliable tools incorporating micro-technologies that provide high quality data through the use of a wide range of high metrology sensors. The well performance data provided includes accurate flow diagnostics, reservoir properties, multiphase flows and flowing conditions. The use of these tools supports the understanding of well behavior and better informs the improvements that can be made once the SCS is operational in a given well.

Upwing's SCS is the first tool of its kind to create increased drawdown through a downhole compressor, resulting in increased gas production ranging from 20 to 200+% and increased reserves from 20 to 70+%, depending on well conditions.

ATCE is celebrating 100 years of innovation, collaboration and progress in the oil and gas industry this year. Since its inception in 1924, ATCE has served as the ultimate gathering for professionals and experts in the upstream oil and gas sector. Over the past century, ATCE has continuously evolved, keeping pace with technological advancements and industry trends to stay at the forefront of shaping the future of the energy industry.

About Upwing Energy

The leading energy tech innovator and service company for responsibly sourced natural gas, Upwing Energy provides a comprehensive integrated End2End (E2E) service, leveraging world-leading subsurface compression technology to help natural gas companies of all sizes boost the production and recoverability of natural gas from existing wells while lowering emissions intensity. The company was formed in 2015 as an innovative offshoot of Calnetix Technologies, the leader in high-speed rotating systems, and exists to secure global energy needs in an economically and environmentally sustainable way. For additional information, visit: https://www.upwingenergy.com/.

About Openfield Technology

OpenField has become an innovative actor in the instrumentation of harsh environments through continued research and development in micro sensing technology. OpenField's goal is to improve efficiency, reliability, ease of use and the accessibility of sensing technologies for harsh conditions at the bottom of wells and in emerging energy markets. For additional information, visit: https://www.openfield-technology.com/.

