Upytcs and Checkmarx Partner to Extend Security and Visibility to the Entire Application Lifecycle

"Securing the software development lifecycle has never been as critical of a priority as it is today. From targeted cyberattacks to accelerated cloud-native transformations, there's no shortage of potential threats to organizations and their software," says Ganesh Pai, CEO and Co-Founder of Uptycs. Post this

"Securing the software development lifecycle has never been as critical of a priority as it is today. From targeted cyberattacks to accelerated cloud-native transformations, there's no shortage of potential threats to organizations and their software," says Ganesh Pai, CEO and Co-Founder of Uptycs. "By partnering with Checkmarx, we're combining our strengths to provide a more robust, end-to-end security solution that safeguards applications from development through deployment. Together, we're advancing the state of application security, ensuring teams can innovate without compromising security and providing businesses peace of mind."

Working together, Uptycs and Checkmarx are providing customers with total SDLC visibility, helping organizations gain actionable insights for teams to remediate the most critical risks and vulnerabilities within their application infrastructure. Key benefits include:

Enhanced Vulnerability Focus: Uptycs' eBPF runtime insights and exposed asset data highlight critical vulnerabilities in real time.

Better Threat Detection & Response: Uptycs' runtime insights paired with SAST data from Checkmarx One provide SOC teams deeper threat visibility.

Code-to-cloud Security Coverage: Checkmarx matches Uptycs inventory of runtime container images with the related source code repositories in order to provide comprehensive and actionable code-to-cloud security coverage.

Comprehensive Risk Context: The integration offers a fuller view of security risks, aiding informed mitigation decisions.

Streamlined Security Ops: Unify runtime and SAST data for precise vulnerability attribution and efficient incident management.

Boosted Developer Efficiency: Actionable insights help developers write secure code, reducing vulnerabilities.

Seamless Pipeline Integration: Uptycs combines Checkmarx findings to quickly identify vulnerabilities in code and IDE during image builds.

"Checkmarx is excited to collaborate with Uptycs to bring unprecedented visibility and security to the entire software development lifecycle," said David Dewaele, Head of Product Partnerships at Checkmarx. "This partnership combines Uptycs' advanced runtime insights with Checkmarx One's market-leading application security capabilities, empowering organizations to secure their applications from code to production. Together, we're not just enhancing security, we're enabling enterprises to innovate securely, streamline their DevSecOps processes and build with confidence in an increasingly complex threat landscape."

To learn more about this integration and how it can help you, please visit: https://www.uptycs.com/partners/checkmarx?hs_preview=zRilZwqa-182157501964

About Uptycs

Uptycs is a leading provider of Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) solutions, offering full-spectrum security visibility and response capabilities for cloud workloads, Kubernetes, containers, and DevOps pipelines. Uptycs empowers enterprises to manage cloud security risk with unparalleled context, telemetry, and policy-driven control, protecting their most critical assets across multi-cloud and hybrid environments. Trusted by industry leaders such as PayPal, Comcast, and Nutanix, Uptycs delivers the comprehensive security framework needed to confidently secure the cloud from code to runtime.

For more information, visit www.uptycs.com.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is the leader in application security and ensures that enterprises worldwide can secure their application development from code to cloud. Our consolidated platform and services balance the dynamic needs of enterprises by improving security and reducing TCO, while simultaneously building trust between AppSec, developers, and CISOs. At Checkmarx, we believe it's not just about finding risk but remediating it across the entire application footprint and software supply chain with one seamless process for all relevant stakeholders. We are honored to serve more than 1,800 customers, including 40 percent of all Fortune 100 companies.

Follow Checkmarx on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter/X.

Media Contact:

Cole Christy

LaunchTech Communications for Uptycs

6199729836

[email protected]

Media Contact

Cole Christy, LaunchTech Communications for Uptycs, 1 6199729836, [email protected]

SOURCE LaunchTech Communications for Uptycs