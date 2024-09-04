UR® Code Digital Identity Verification Breakthrough Announced by FaceTec

New biometric protocol solves remote identification, ushers in new era of identity security

SUMMERLIN, Nev., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FaceTec breaks the online identity enigma, achieving remote identity verification gold with UR® Codes. The groundbreaking technology protocol provides unprecedented confidence in an environment overcome by uncertainty. Free verification software will be provided standalone and included in FaceTec's globally deployed identity verification software suite, which has over 1.8 billion live installs and averages 2.6 million new daily installs.

For over a decade, online identity verification (IDV) has required users to upload a photo of their ID card or take a picture with their camera. Their sensitive, personally identifiable information (PII) usually goes to a third-party, Know-Your-Customer (KYC) service that can only guess about document authenticity. This scheme is not suitable for the post-Gen AI world, and users, identity issuers, and relying parties are in dire need of a true long-term solution. Previously, the most notable attempt to address identity security has been the biometric e-passport NFC chip, released in 2005. While secure, they are not used in most ID documents because of issues with usability, durability, and prohibitively high costs.

UR Codes store digitally signed, immutable face data to biometrically bind the codeholder to their identity data, yet are scannable by everyday devices. This privacy-protecting biometric security technology empowers secure, two-party remote identity verification at infinite scale.

Notable UR Code Features & Innovations:

Security & Privacy by Design - UR Codes contain 72 bytes of digitally signed face feature vector data that cannot be reconstituted back into a human-viewable image.

Universal & Very Low Cost Implementation - UR Codes employ widely used quick response (QR) encoding. Face data stored in a UR Code can be compared to a live, 3D person for remote identity verification or scanned by any application using the free UR Code matching software.

Validation & Anti-Tampering - Every time a UR Code is scanned, the asymmetrical digital signature (included by the encoding organization) can be verified by the relying party.

Storage Flexibility - Multiple biometric modalities for an individual, or data from multiple faces can be encoded into one UR Code.

For remote IDV, the secure data stored in a UR Code is biometrically matched to a live person. This affirms the data from the account holder and the codeholder are derived from the same physical person to a high level of confidence. FaceTec's specially minified face data enables this confidence and provides face matching that is over ten times more accurate than can be achieved using a digital photo of a photo ID, with no possibility of the face data being tampered with, post encoding.

Try the UR Encoder Demo at: encode.urcodes.com

Try the UR Code Verification Demo at: UR.co

Every UR Code is optically scannable in QR code format and can be printed onto any document or displayed on a screen. The UR Code issuing authority encodes trusted face data derived from any 2D photo or a 3D FaceMap®, along with appropriate PII data. The UR Code also contains that person's unique account number, such as from a passport, and biometrically binds the face, account, and PII data together.

Printing on ID documents, diplomas, marriage certificates, birth certificates, credit cards, credit reports, event tickets, voting ballots, health insurance cards, ownership titles, etc., provides immutable biometric binding. UR Codes can also remain entirely digital and be displayed on mobile driver licenses (mDL), stored in digital wallets, photo reels, or even on a blockchain.

When UR Codes are added to identity documents by a legal identity issuing authority, codeholders can be remotely verified quickly and easily in a safer, faster, low-cost, two-party interaction. PII is no longer passed to potentially vulnerable third-party KYC/IDV services, and relying parties need not pay exorbitant fees for new user onboarding, or risk data privacy fines, lawsuits, or breaches from these services.

To empower as many people around the world as possible to prove their identities, UR Codes will remain free to encode (with an evergreen perpetual license) for all government identity issuers, schools, non-profit organizations, NGOs, and humanitarian organizations, and free to scan and match.*

About UR Codes - Digitally Signed Biometric Barcodes

UR Codes are universal biometric barcodes that contain face data from a trusted 2D face photo (or a Liveness-proven 3D FaceMap) and are revolutionary for remote KYC/IDV. Once an issuing authority adds UR Codes to their identity documents, codeholders can be quickly and easily verified remotely in a two-party transaction.

100% data-sovereign, user-run software: no biometric data or PII is sent to FaceTec

World-leading face matching, up to 1-in-2 million FAR at less-than-1% FRR

Tamperproof, digitally signed cryptographic security

Privacy preserving, non-human viewable face data format

Easy to integrate, customize, deploy, and manage

More info here: Intro to UR Codes

About FaceTec 3D Face Verification

FaceTec's pioneering 3D Face Biometrics are fast becoming the global standard in secure onboarding, KYC, and reverification, stopping ID fraud and unauthorized access for millions of users on six continents. FaceTec is relied upon by many of the world's leading organizations in high-risk/high-value environments, including IAM-IDV, financial services, mobile payments, border security, connected transportation, blockchain/cryptocurrency, online dating, and much more.

FaceTec's 3D Face Verification Platform features:

100% data-sovereign, customer-run software: no user data is sent to FaceTec

World-leading 3D Face Matching rate at 1-in-125 million FAR at less-than-1% FRR

Patented UI generates data-rich 3D FaceMaps from standard 2D cameras

$600,000 Spoof Bounty Program and Level 1&2 Certified 3D Liveness Detection

Spoof Bounty Program and Level 1&2 Certified 3D Liveness Detection Unphishable 3D FaceMaps ensure trust without creating honeypots

Support for all modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs with webcams

KYC/IDV Dashboard with integrated 1-to-N de-duplication to catch fraudsters

Anonymous, better-than-human 3D age estimation and 3D age checks

Fast, intuitive interface with 98-99% first-time-human-user success rates

Easy to integrate, customize, deploy, and manage

Developers can download FaceTec's demo apps directly from FaceTec.com for iOS, Android, and any modern browser, and the developer SDKs are available free at dev.facetec.com.

About FaceTec

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the United States, with experts in the UK, Brazil, Portugal, Canada, Mexico, and Singapore, FaceTec is the world's leading provider of 3D Liveness and Face Verification software, providing over 2.7 billion 3D Liveness Checks annually, bringing a much higher level of security to remote identity proofing. FaceTec's patented, industry-leading Certified 3D Liveness Detection, face matching, optical character recognition, know-your-customer, and age estimation technology biometrically bind the unique, live, 3D user to their account, anchoring a secure chain of trust for access to mobile and web applications.

For more information and business inquiries, please visit FaceTec.com. For media inquiries, please contact John Wojewidka at [email protected].

About Liveness.com

Liveness.com is an educational resource for biometrics users, vendors, analysts, media, and regulators, providing a comprehensive history of Level 1-5 Presentation Attack Detection, Template Tampering, and Camera Bypasses, as well as explanations of methods and means for evaluation, certification testing, and bounty programs.

UR Codes are patent pending.

*Commercial organizations require a minimal contract with FaceTec to encode UR Codes.

"UR" is a trademark of FaceTec, Inc. and is registered in the European Union and United Kingdom.

"FACETEC" is a trademark of FaceTec, Inc. and is registered in the United States.

