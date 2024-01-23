UR Prospects, Inc. Introduces Innovative Draft Card in Collaboration with All Out Football and SD7

Talent is everywhere, but opportunities aren't. We help to create more opportunities for the talented to be seen. Post this

URP is proud to announce strategic partnerships with All Out Flag Football, All Out SoCal and SD7, two esteemed organizations in the world of athletic development. These collaborations underscore a shared vision of nurturing talent and optimizing the recruitment journey for athletes. All Out Flag Football and All Out SoCal, known for their dynamic 7v7 football competitions, and SD7, creators of the esteemed Showdown Series, are pivotal in bringing forth new opportunities for athletes to showcase their skills.

While specific dates for our participation in events hosted by All Out Flag Football, All Out SoCal and SD7 are yet to be finalized, we encourage our community to stay connected for updates. Follow URP on social media and visit our website for the latest information on our event schedules and product developments.

The Draft Card is more than just a tool; it's a game-changer in the world of sports recruitment. Its intuitive design and comprehensive feature set make it an indispensable asset for athletes seeking to elevate their prospects. With URPs' Draft Card, athletes have a powerful ally in their journey towards achieving their dreams.

For more information on URPs and the Draft Card, visit www.urpsports.com. Stay tuned for more exciting developments as we continue to redefine the landscape of sports technology and athlete recruitment.

About URProspects:

URProspects is a Metro Detroit-based company specializing in sports technology solutions. Co-founded by Detroit Natives Kristina Wilson and Joseph Goree, UR Prospects, Inc. is dedicated to leveraging technology to enhance the potential and visibility of underrated and underrepresented student-athletes worldwide.

