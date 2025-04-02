Uranium Market Fluctuates Amid Production Concerns and Tariff Decisions

"Uncertainty surrounding trade policy, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and jurisdictional concerns have slowed purchase efforts of utilities. And, in recent days, news about uranium production delays has added another layer of concern," said TradeTech President Treva Klingbiel. Post this

Buyers returned to the market on April 1 and completed six transactions, which raised TradeTech's daily spot price to $65.50 per pound U3O8, up $1.50 per pound U308 from TradeTech's monthly uranium spot price indicator, the Exchange Value, which was $64.00 per pound U3O8 on March 31.

US tariffs of 25 percent on Mexico and Canada went into effect on March 4, however, on March 6, President Donald Trump paused tariffs on good and services compliant with the United States Mexico-Canada Agreement. Notably, Canada is the largest importer of uranium into the USA, according to the US Energy Information Administration. Trump is expected to make an announcement regarding tariffs, including reciprocal tariffs on specific nations, on April 2.

About TradeTech

TradeTech—and its predecessor companies—has supported the uranium and nuclear fuel cycle industry for more than 50 years and is widely recognized for its expertise in trading activities and its comprehensive knowledge of the technical, economic, and political factors affecting this industry. TradeTech provides expert market consulting, has relationships with international nuclear fuel buyers and sellers, and maintains an extensive information database on these industries.

TradeTech launched its Daily Uranium Spot Price Indicator in March 2011, which is provided to subscribers worldwide. The company's "Nuclear Market Review" (NMR) is published each Friday evening, and reports the Weekly Uranium Spot Price Indicator, uranium trading activity, industry news, and market data. The monthly edition of the NMR, released on the last day of each month, includes TradeTech Market Values (Exchange Value, UF6 Value, Loan Rate, Conversion Value, SWU Value, and Transaction Value) and Mid- and Long-Term Uranium Price Indicators and Production Cost Indicator, as well as analysis related to price determinations, supply/demand information, and industry and financial news. TradeTech also publishes "The Nuclear Review," a monthly trade publication dedicated to the international uranium and nuclear energy industry, and a quarterly "Uranium Market Study."

